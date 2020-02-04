Coping with elevated uric acid levels in the blood through dietary change of mind

4. FEBRUARY – High levels of uric acid in the blood (hyperuricaemia) can be caused by ingestion of foods high in purine or fructose, or both, and poor excretion of this acidic waste due to weakened kidney functions. Uric acid is widely regarded as the end product of our body’s purine breakdown. However, there is much more to this health problem than most people know.

Some of the health problems associated with hyperuricaemia are:

high blood pressure : Elevated uric acid levels are an independent predictor of future hypertension (Takase et al., 2014). Even in hypertensive adolescents, lowering the level of uric acid in the blood can lower the blood pressure.

: Elevated uric acid levels are an independent predictor of future hypertension (Takase et al., 2014). Even in hypertensive adolescents, lowering the level of uric acid in the blood can lower the blood pressure. heart disease : High fructose-induced serum uric acid levels are associated with cardiovascular diseases (Johnson et al., 2007), especially with already existing hypertension. One reason for this is that hyperuricaemia can reduce the concentration of endothelial nitric oxide, which is essential for the health of the inner lining of our arteries.

: High fructose-induced serum uric acid levels are associated with cardiovascular diseases (Johnson et al., 2007), especially with already existing hypertension. One reason for this is that hyperuricaemia can reduce the concentration of endothelial nitric oxide, which is essential for the health of the inner lining of our arteries. gout : The blood level of uric acid that triggers gout (joint pain / deformities) varies from individual to individual. The risk is higher in overweight people (BMI> 27) with a family history of gout, kidney dysfunction and lead exposure. Do not be confused with the other painful joint disease of rheumatoid arthritis, which is triggered by the body’s immune system (autoimmunity).

: The blood level of uric acid that triggers gout (joint pain / deformities) varies from individual to individual. The risk is higher in overweight people (BMI> 27) with a family history of gout, kidney dysfunction and lead exposure. Do not be confused with the other painful joint disease of rheumatoid arthritis, which is triggered by the body’s immune system (autoimmunity). Kidney stones : Uric acid in the kidneys can crystallize into stones with minerals such as calcium, but not everyone with hyperuricaemia develops kidney stones. Uric acid forms about 9 percent of all kidney stones (Khan et al., 2016).

: Uric acid in the kidneys can crystallize into stones with minerals such as calcium, but not everyone with hyperuricaemia develops kidney stones. Uric acid forms about 9 percent of all kidney stones (Khan et al., 2016). Insulin disorder: Hyperuricaemia is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus regardless of your blood lipid / glucose level (Dehghan et al., 2007).

Hyperuricaemia is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus regardless of your blood lipid / glucose level (Dehghan et al., 2007). Syndrome X: Hyperuricaemia, which is caused by high consumption of fructose or soft drinks based on fructose, plays a role in promoting the metabolic syndrome, which is evidenced by an increasing number of overweight and obese Malaysians. In fact, uric acid stones are more common in people with metabolic syndrome or obesity (Pasalic et al., 2012).

Fructose leads to an approximately 50 percent higher production of triglycerides (stored fat) than glucose (common sugar from cereals). People with a BMI of 25 or higher tend to have a shorter lifespan compared to people with an ideal BMI of 22.

Foods rich in purine

High purine sources are organ meat, seafood such as lobster, herring, sardines and anchovies. Moderately pure foods generally include seafood, cattle, eel, oatmeal, beans, nuts, peas, lentils, mushrooms, asparagus, cauliflower, spinach, beer and wheat products (bread, pasta, rolls, cookies, pastries). Contrary to popular belief, foods such as beans or those with a moderately high purine content cause little or no risk of gout (Choi et al., 2007). As a result, eating fructose from sweet fruits and soft drinks on a regular basis is more likely to increase your uric acid levels. This is especially true when little or no green vegetables are consumed.

Sweet fruits

Why should fructose from sweet fruits or soft drinks cause health problems when the Glycermic Index (GI) is very low? Fructose has also been used as the main ingredient in many so-called “slimming” food substitutes. The GI system does not alert you to the dangers of consuming an excessive amount of this very popular sugar because it does not acutely stimulate the fat-storing hormone insulin or the appetite suppressant hormone leptin, nor does it inhibit the hormone GHrelin. These hormones have a serious impact on weight gain and obesity in emerging markets, including Malaysia. Fructose is probably the only known type of sugar that increases uric acid levels in addition to slowing metabolism. A lower metabolic rate can mean higher blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Both sucrose (table sugar) and honey also contain a high proportion of fructose. Many adults consider fruit sugar to be “natural” and have even been instructed by established clinicians to consume five servings of fruit a day. Eating fructose as a naturally occurring keto sugar is not a guarantee of health (Bray, 2010). There is also evidence that high fructose intake during pregnancy and lactation can lead to a metabolic disorder in both the mother and newborn (Sloboda et al., 2014).

Corn syrup with a high fructose content

It is a cheaper form of processed sugar derived from corn, which is grown in abundance in North America as part of its government subsidies, and is widely used in almost all western-style soft drinks and snacks because fructose tastes sweeter than cane sugar.

Low uric acid

Surprisingly, some research suggests that very low serum uric acid can make multiple sclerosis worse (Toncev et al., 2002). Even an increase in these patients’ blood urine levels could lead to a decrease in relapse rates.

Natural therapy

Limited research shows that moderate concentrations of plasma uric acid can act as an antioxidant. If your blood uric acid level is elevated and you have problems, consider increasing your intake of alkaline foods like bananas, green tea, cucumber, coconut water, and fiber.

Elevated uric acid levels can be reduced by taking celery powder and juicing

fresh celery and / or drinking alkaline water with a pH of around 9. Ask for help

from a qualified nutritionist (www.anmp.org.my) if you want to be guided by this natural uric acid detoxification therapy.

* Prof. Datuk Seri Dr. Steve Yap is Dean of the School of Complementary / Traditional Medicine & Allied Health at Genovasi University College.

** This is the columnist’s personal opinion.