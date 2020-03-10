Coppinger lament at rule rejection

The LGFA’s determination to reject a movement contacting for official recognition of the dual player has been explained as “a backward step” by Cork’s Libby Coppinger.

At Saturday’s LGFA congress, a Dublin movement proposing to write in rule that the LGFA “recognises and supports the principle of a dual player, as defined, and will encourage all of its Models to guidance and facilitate its enjoying members of all ages, who wish to do so, to enjoy both equally Girls Gaelic Soccer and Camogie” was crushed.

LGFA president-elect Micheál Naughton claims the movement was unsuccessful not due to the fact of any ill-sentiment to dual gamers but fairly the “open-ended” wording of the motion.

Cork dual participant Coppinger expressed disappointment with the decision taken by Congress. It was, she insisted, “an possibility missed”.

The Cork females footballer and camogie participant also took umbrage with the clarification provided by top rated-brass as to why the movement unsuccessful to garner adequate support.

“I did not see as well a great deal about the wording. It appeared basic more than enough what the movement was attempting to accomplish, that the two associations were being heading to try and work jointly and facilitate dual gamers as much as they could.

“It just seems like a stage backwards, actually,” lamented Coppinger, who skipped Cork’s Division 1 soccer league defeat absent to Donegal on Sunday as it clashed with the county’s Division 1 camogie fixture at home to Kilkenny.

“We did a WGPA study on Friday and it came again that 97% were being for this movement.”

The three-time All-Eire medal-winner claims the implications of the vote — and the message it sends out — is not confined to inter-county dual gamers.

“This goes the total way down to club level. We are a dual club in St Colum’s, and there are lots much more around the country striving to handle the two codes. And when [the two associations] are not doing work jointly, it just helps make it so substantially more challenging for anyone else.

“It was a large option to make this change, but for whatsoever motive, they determined in opposition to it. It is disappointing. I hope it is not a closed doorway and that they are not heading to chat about it yet again,”

The weekend just absent was the first of 2020 in which Coppinger and fellow Cork twin participant Hannah Looney had to decide on a single code in excess of the other. This kind of problems are not constrained to the Cork pair, with Waterford’s Caoimhe McGrath lining out for the two the Déise senior camogie and women football sides on Saturday, February 1.

And with the revamp of the girls soccer championship guaranteeing counties at minimum 5 game titles in the All-Ireland series by itself, there will be many weekends throughout the summertime wherever dual gamers these kinds of as Coppinger, Looney, and McGrath will be asked, at the pretty the very least, to line out two times on the one weekend.

“It naturally isn’t great for your team when you are togging out for the 2nd time in 24 hrs, but it is much better than a direct clash. I haven’t even appeared that significantly in advance.

“It is just stressing about the future couple months and getting by means of the league. Then once again, we can’t genuinely stress about the fixtures.

“It is up to the associations to form that out, to attempt and make positive there are no clashes. We will hope for the ideal.”

LGFA president-elect Micheál Naughton has assured twin players the two associations will proceed to perform with each other to “accommodate” dual players.

“Basically, if we authorized that movement to go as a result of, with the term facilitate in it, it could keep up all our competitions, right down to club and underage level.

“When we communicate about facilitating twin gamers, we could be chatting about basketball or any selection of sports that our players also enjoy, not strictly camogie,” Naughton insisted.