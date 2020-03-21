Cops in NYC and L.A. Fear of Increasing Sales of Retail Buyers

exclusive

Police in 2 of America’s largest cities locked in by worrying coronaviruses can also bring crime … but they are willing to break up.

TMZ addresses several law enforcement sources in the same L.A. and NYC, and we were told by the police that they were on high alert for scumbags seeking to exploit the situation … especially potential thieves.

The truth is, for many closed businesses … department stores, offices, clubs, bars, restaurants, liquor stores and more are more likely to break into break-ins. Not just empty shops ripe for thieves, but even on the streets … there are no witnesses who can stop the perps or help with the bust, especially at night.

As a result, our L.A. law enforcement sources. says it has increased police visibility and police presence across the city and county, adding undercover units and ongoing contact with establishment owners and community leaders whenever possible.

NYC officials tell us that they are equally taught to guard wannabe thieves … especially during the midnight hours and midnight.

However, our NYPD sources say even if there is a high level of concern for a wave of crime … it’s too early to tell if there’s a spike. However, the police told us to do everything they could to keep businesses safe during this difficult time.

