Zimbabwean police are demanding bribes from coronavirus checkpoints, according to a report in the Herald newspaper in that country. The government has set up checkpoints to monitor its movement during the country’s virus blockade.

Unconfirmed reports of the bribe have recently appeared in Zimbabwe, which prompted national police to address the allegations on Tuesday.

“Bribery is a serious crime and does not condemn corruption in our rank and file,” said National Police spokesman Paul Nyathi.

He encouraged anyone with a knowledge of an officer to bribe, to report the incident to authorities. Nyathi claimed that officers would be monitored by officers on the ground to discourage such practices.

“Anyone on the wrong side of the law will be arrested,” assured the public.

Zimbabwean police officers have recently been charged with other crimes. Over the weekend, Herald reported, police would have locked farmers out of a market. Some farmers also accused the police of stealing their money. The incident took place in the Highfield Lusaka Market, a suburb of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Nyathi addressed the affected farmers on Tuesday. “We urge all aggravated farmers to come forward and make a police report. However, we are already investigating the case,” he said.

On March 30, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a 21-day total blockade, which would restrict the movement of people, most shops closed and all flights suspended to try to stop the spread of coronavirus Chinese.

By that time, police had already begun mounting checkpoints in Harare. On the roads leading to the city’s central business district, police were told that cars stopped and diverted pedestrians without proper authorization to go.

A deeply impoverished and troubled nation, Zimbabwe suffers from rampant corruption. When the blockade of Zimbabwe was announced, some citizens were more concerned about losing access to food and money during the shutdown than on hiring the coronavirus.

“It’s better to get (Chinese) coronavirus while looking for money than to sit at home and starve,” said one citizen.

At press time on Tuesday, Zimbabwe had reported 11 infections and 2 deaths from Chinese coronavirus.