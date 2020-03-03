cops-nab-fugitive-who-allegedly-ran-down-marshals-outside-courthouse

A Springfield man who allegedly ran down two court marshals with a car as he fled from a courthouse in Connecticut is in custody soon after Massachusetts State police apprehended him in Chicopee early Tuesday early morning, officers mentioned.

Jose Lopez, 42, was arrested at the Motel 6 on Johnny Cake Hollow Street shortly in advance of 5: 30 a.m., according to State law enforcement spokesman David Procopio.

Procopio claimed that police had been looking for Lopez since Monday morning, soon after he appeared on his own recognizance at Manchester, Connecticut Remarkable Court docket for a hearing on a misdemeanor charge, fled the courthouse and allegedly drove into the court docket marshals who have been chasing him on-foot.

Both marshals had been wounded by the hit-and-operate driver, a single critically, Procopio mentioned.

Police suspect that Lopez fled due to the fact he assumed he was heading to be held.

Being aware of that Lopez had ties to the Springfield spot, law enforcement said they put in the evenings examining opportunity locations where by he could have been hiding. Chicopee law enforcement claimed Lopez lives on Newman Street.

Procopio mentioned troopers took Lopez into custody without incident and took him to the Chicopee Police Station for scheduling, ahead of bringing him to Condition law enforcement barracks in Springfield.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Chicopee District Court docket as a fugitive before prosecutors set up for his rendition to Connecticut, Procopio stated.