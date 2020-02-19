[Cops nab pair for alleged drug trafficking in KL]

Sentul district law enforcement chief ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah stated in the February 12 arrests, they 1st nabbed the 33-12 months-aged male suspect in Batu 4, Jalan Ipoh, and seized 250 grams of shabu medication worthy of RM10,000 and RM8,000 in funds from the suspect’s sling bag. ― Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A pair living a lavish life-style listed here was arrested for allegedly trafficking medication at their condominium in Taman Mastiara, Jalan Ipoh listed here.

Sentul district law enforcement main ACP S.Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah claimed in the February 12 arrests, they to start with nabbed the 33-12 months-outdated male suspect in Batu four, Jalan Ipoh, and seized 250 grams of shabu medicines really worth RM10,000 and RM8,000 in income from the suspect’s sling bag.

He explained the suspect led law enforcement to a condominium in Taman Mastiara, wherever a 32-year-aged feminine suspect was detained.

“We raided the condominium and seized 1.13 grams of ketamine really worth RM170 in the condominium.

“In addition, we seized 23 rings, 21 necklaces and 7 bracelets really worth RM213,820,” he reported at a push convention at the Sentul District Law enforcement Headquarters listed here yesterday.

Shanmugamoorthy mentioned they also seized RM323,219 in hard cash, two Nissan Sentra and Volkswagen Passat automobiles as properly as Yamaha LC and Yamaha Nouvo LC motorcycles, all worthy of RM54,500.

He claimed the male suspect examined optimistic for prescription drugs. The pair were being remanded for 7 times until finally tomorrow and the situation was staying investigated less than Area 117 of the Criminal Course of action Code and the Hazardous Medication Act 1952. — Bernama