Guns and ammo were flying off the shelves everywhere as Americans seemed to be preparing for a hostile case, but, until now, police have NEVER worried about a violent arrest.

Law enforcement sources across the country told TMZ … officials have not released a record number of Americans – 3,740,688 according to the FBI – applying for background checks just last month.

L.A. police told us, if people knew how many criminals there were armed, they would not have to worry about the current attack. If anything, what the police say is the biggest concern is whether all these new owners have a safe place to store their weapons … like safes, lockers in guns or lockers.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Metro PD sources have told us that they have no problem with people buying guns, as long as it’s legal. They also hope that new gun owners have or are committed to proper training.

Miami police say … saying that the rush to the new market is all right because they are taking over background checks, instead of buying illegal guns on the street.

Like we told you… guns and ammo flying off the shelves in Florida just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis “stay at home” order was implemented. And remember that almost 4 million figures from the FBI? This is the first time it has run more than 3 miles a month since 1998 … when the FBI began recording sales.

At this rate, the FBI and the National Instant Criminal Background Check System will conduct more than 36 million background checks by 2020 … easily killing last year’s record of 28M. This, of course, doesn’t mean that everyone applying for a background check will actually buy a barrel … but the numbers are shocking, for sure.

