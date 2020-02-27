[cops-reprimand-youtuber-for-trying-to-distribute-rm10,000-to-istana-negara-crowd-(video-clip)]

Social media consumers slammed Isa’s (right) antics, declaring he was remaining disrespectful. — Facebook screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A Malaysian YouTuber landed in hot drinking water immediately after being reprimanded by the authorities for trying to distribute up to RM10,000 in income to the crowds gathered exterior the Istana Negara.

Isa Isarb, identified for staging pranks and then sharing them on social media, uploaded a seven-moment plus movie on his Fb site detailing his most current stunt.

“The Agong gave away McDonalds yesterday, now it is KFC, so I want to give absent RM10,000 in RM1 notes to everyone,” he explained at the start off of the clip.

Whilst acknowledging that it was risky to do so, Isa said he was determined to do it anyhow.

“We want to bring about an anti-corruption awareness. But who understands what the law enforcement may well consider? They may possibly imagine we are hoping to induce a riot or supply bribes to individuals for their guidance in politics,” he mentioned when en route to the palace.

Upon arriving, Isa and his team proceeded to distribute the RM1 notes to the community, together with reporters, photographers, and cameramen on obligation exterior the palace gates. Several of them, at to start with shocked by his act, returned the notes upon staying clued in on what was taking place.

Isa was in a position to give absent up to RM600 just before getting approached by a number of uniformed police officers, who demanded to know what he was trying to do. Inspite of his repeated claims of executing it ‘for fun’, the officers insisted he depart the premises.

As they left the palace, the team discovered that their vehicle was being tailed by a different, and when they pulled in excess of, were stopped by two people who appeared to be with the authorities.

Isa and his good friends had been sternly recommended not to repeat their stunt once again. The video concluded with him telling viewers that a single should to often be in opposition to corruption.

Because it was uploaded yesterday evening, the video clip has garnered about 258,000 views, with around six,500 likes and over 1,700 responses. Most Fb customers have been not amused with his final decision to give away RM1 notes in front of Istana Negara, chastising Isa for staying disrespectful, focus-searching for and hungry for fame.