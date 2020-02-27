[cops-to-probe-tawau-chopper-crash]

T

AWAU, Feb 28 — Investigations into the Royal Malaysia Police helicopter crash at the Common Operation Pressure (PGA) 14th Battalion Camp in Jalan Air Panas right here will be carried out these days.

Tawau District Law enforcement main ACP Peter Umbuas claimed preliminary findings indicated that the helicopter experienced tried to land at the helipad but shed handle before crashing into the rooftop of one particular of the properties at the camp.

“We have activated a handle centre at the scene,” he told reporters when achieved at the scene past night time.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Hearth and Rescue Division operations centre has released the name of all six policemen included in the crash.

They are Sgt Mohamad Radzie Radaie, 40 ASP Shaike Faiqzal Johari, 34 DSP Norhashim Ahmad, 44 Harry Joinin, 36 Sgt Wedrich Sindih, 34 and Cpl Andyrian Shah Mohd Saufi, 33.

Earlier, Bernama described that a PDRM helicopter carrying 6 customers of the Kota Kinabalu PDRM Air Wing Device had crashed though trying to land at the PGA 14th Battalion Camp at seven.40pm today. — Bernama