[cops-to-summon-organisers-of-assembly-in-front-of-sogo]

Protesters acquire in front of the Sogo buying complicated throughout the Help you save Malaysia Demonstration on March one, 2020. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police will call the organisers of the illegal assembly held in entrance of the Sogo shopping centre in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here yesterday.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah stated the organisers have been considered to have violated the Tranquil Assembly Act 2012 as they did not submit any notification to the police about the celebration.

“Police have determined the organisers and will get in touch with them to give their statements quickly,” he advised reporters when achieved at Dataran Merdeka.

The illegal assembly, which commenced at six pm and lasted about two several hours, was mounted by 40 people in protest of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth Key Minister. — Bernama