[Coral Dagenham store pays out £700 to completely wrong punter as real winner was a hundred and seventy miles absent]

A punter was explained to his £700 winnings from betting shop Coral would not spend his winnings soon after they had been gathered 170 miles absent, in Dagenham.

Paul Thomas place £300 on Tottenham Hotspur to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 15 at his local Coral betting store in Stoke-on-Trent.

Paul manufactured the guess at odds of 11/8 which suggests Coral owed him £700 but they did not allow him obtain, Stoke on Trent Reside documented.

Four times later when he went to decide on up the hard cash, staff at the keep advised Paul, 38, that his winnings had by now been gathered by someone, 170 miles away in the Dagenham outlet.





Paul Thomas has at last acquired his money right after a clearly distinct person was witnessed collecting the winnings in Dagenham

Paul had absent to the Coral in Meir who then known as abother department in Hanley who found the cash experienced by now been paid out at a 3rd department in Dagenham, 170 miles away.

Paul was adamant he experienced been “nowhere near Dagenham” and even known as Staffordshire Law enforcement to investigate.

Paul stated: “I’d been nowhere close to Dagenham and when the police reviewed the CCTV in the Dagenham department there was an Afro-Caribbean guy who experienced gathered the winnings.

“I just really don’t have an understanding of what had transpired. I still have my betting slip and I certainly hadn’t posted it on social media or anyplace where by it could be replicated.

“It went from Hanley, to my property, to the store in Meir. I come to feel like I was accused of theft for seeking to gather my own winnings.

“The Dagenham department says it handed the slip back again to the punter with his hard cash – but that doesn’t feel appropriate to me.

“It doesn’t look that Dagenham has referred to as Hanley to confirm the guess and then my winnings have been gathered by an individual else.

“It’s fraud, somebody has fully commited a crime from me, and Coral refused to pay out on my legitimate bet.”

Workers at Coral’s branch on Piccadilly, Hanley, say Paul has finally been given his winnings.

Coral has been approached for a statement about Paul’s criticism.