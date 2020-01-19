Cora’s mistake is not worthy of Red Sox Nation

The Boston Red Sox has been a cultural part of New England life for over a century. The team forged a bond between generations and a shared experience that formed a cultural bond between the community.

The Red Sox are ours. Or at least they did.

While the controversy about Alex Cora’s signing took place and culminated with the manager and the team that “mutually agreed” to separate, it raised the question: why was the team “mutually agreed” with anything.

Leaving the legacy and the future of the Red Sox and perhaps the whole of Major League Baseball would necessitate a quick and firm termination, wouldn’t it?

If the beer man who works in section 17 puts all the money in the register and gets caught, does the team agree with him?

No. He has been fired.

The Red Sox, however, treated Cora’s misconduct as an internal matter, basically knocking the fans on the head and telling them to run until they again had the privilege of buying tickets.

Cora’s press conference seemed more like another witness dinner. “Since joining the Red Sox,” said John Henry, “Alex Cora has been one of the many people we work with who has consistently placed the organization above their own interests. He did that yesterday when we discussed how to proceed. . “

Given the seriousness of the allegations against Cora, how could those words be pronounced with a straight face?

What property and leadership does not seem to understand is that it is the fans who were hurt. It is the fans who have been deceived and it is the fans who were systematically not respected by bad actors who are still being collapsed by sad figures such as John Henry and Tom Werner.

Since this management group moved in, they have made a dedicated effort to ensure that the Fenway Park experience was a family-oriented recreation. The aesthetics of the park have been improved and exciting new seating options have been built.

The families showed up and were treated for nearly two decades to championship seasons led by colorful personalities. We are grateful for the baseball decisions that were made to facilitate those championship seasons, but then Red Sox Nation witnessed a massive fraud. Those fans paid good money for what they thought was baseball, not a cheat ball.

John Henry’s statement on this was in part: “We’ve all kept this wonderful baseball club to a very high standard.”

It is time for ownership to adhere to a very high standard. That starts with an apology to the fans and an end to the tribute to Alex Cora.