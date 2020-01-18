Corcoran man stabs woman in head and holds another hostage before hours-long conflict with police

Corcoran police rescued a female hostage and arrested a man after a deadlock that lasted several hours on Friday.

Another woman who was at the residence and managed to escape through a rear window said that Joseph Morales, 42, had stabbed her in the head and assaulted her when she tried to open the door to the forces of the order.

The two women, one 72 and the other 42, are members of the Morales family.

He was remanded in custody for attempted murder, assault with a lethal weapon, false imprisonment, mistreatment of the elderly and resistance / delay by a police officer.

The confrontation began at 1140 hrs when officers from Corcoran and the Hanford Parole Unit appeared at the Josephine Avenue home and attempted to contact Morales.

Morales refused to come to the door and the officers heard a woman shouting inside the house. This woman escaped from the rear window shortly after.

The officers called the Kings County regional SWAT team, which arrived and spoke to Morales through the door, while the Corcoran police managed to help the other woman escape through a rear window.

Morales surrendered to the officers after several hours.

He was sentenced to Kings County jail where his bail was fixed at $ 675,000.