Core consumer inflation in Japan rises in December, but is far from the BOJ’s 2% target

Core consumer prices rose in December over the previous year, as data on Friday showed. They rose from the previous month, but inflation was still well below the elusive 2 percent target set by the central bank.

The tame data, which was also boosted by a VAT hike last October, underscored the central bank’s challenge that was expected to maintain its current economic policy, analysts said.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil costs but not volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.7 percent in December over the previous year. This corresponded to a media forecast. In November the index rose by 0.5 percent.

The data was released after the BOJ revised down consumer price forecasts on Tuesday despite the central bank tightening its economic growth forecasts.

The BOJ kept its policies unchanged this week, and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reaffirmed the central bank’s determination to maintain its ultra-light policies in the face of weak inflation and ongoing insecurity abroad.

“Factors such as a labor shortage and an increase in sales tax have helped companies raise prices, but we expect consumer inflation to float sideways as wages pick up,” said Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“The BOJ has downgraded its inflation forecasts for consumer prices, but they are still rosy numbers. We expect the central bank to continue its current economic policy. “

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes the prices of fresh food and energy and is similar to the core index used in the United States, grew by 0.9 percent in December compared to the previous year, the fastest growth rate since March 2016, index rose by 0 in November , 8 percent.

An increase in core-core CPI, which the BOJ has observed closely as a key measure of the broad inflation trend, reflected price increases, including sweets, some convenience foods, and restaurant dishes, an official said.

Without the effects of the increase in sales tax from 8 percent in October to 10 percent, the core CPI index rose by only 0.4 percent in December and the core-core inflation index by 0.6 percent.

“Consumer spending is expected to recover after the VAT cut, but spending is unlikely to be strong enough to boost consumer prices,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at the Norinchukin Research Institute.

The country’s economy grew 1.8 percent in the third quarter thanks to robust domestic demand and annual corporate spending.

However, exports fell for the 13th consecutive year in December, which was impacted by US deliveries of cars, construction and mining equipment. This suggests that weak foreign demand is likely to continue to weigh on the trade-dependent economy for a while.

Analysts are expecting the economy to contract in the fourth quarter as the sales tax hike in October weighed on consumer spending.

The central bank could consider watering down its commitment to maintaining or lowering interest rates later this year if pessimism about the global outlook wanes, sources said.