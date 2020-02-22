[corey-feldman-launches-a-new-web-site-as-tickets-for-his-documentary-my-truth:-the-rape-of-two-coreys-goes-on-sale]

%MINIFYHTMLeef5a8477e5b3f7fc5bb92d30b5a2e4011%

Corey Feldman prepares to reveal his documentary My fact: the violation of 2 Coreys that will be unveiled only for 1 day on March nine, 2020. The film arrives soon after a crowdsourcing marketing campaign to increase cash for the production of a huge funds film, as properly as for the protection that commenced in Oct 2017. Feldman said that his lifetime was in risk as he organized to day several Hollywood pedophiles who abused him and Corey Haim when they were being both of those at the height of his fame. Feldman suggests that the dollars raised went to protection expenditures and that the documentary is the final result of more cash he wanted to safe the film's release. Corey announced the start of a new MyTruthDoc web page where tickets for the March nine film will go on sale on February 22, 2020.

Those people who overlook the planet event on March 9, 2020 will not have an additional option to see the movie, except if Corey sells plenty of tickets to recover his investment decision, according to statements that the 48-year-aged actor has created in his official account of Twitter .

You may possibly see a tweet that Corey Feldman shared exactly where he introduced the start of the new web site and the sale of film tickets beneath.

– Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 21, 2020

It is not crystal clear who Corey Feldman ideas to name in his movie and who will appear out as a rapist for Corey Haim. There is a whole lot of social media controversy with Corey Haim admirers who say Corey Feldman has no right to go over Corey Haim or his abuse.

Corey Feldman responds by expressing that he manufactured a promise to notify the story of Corey Haim, as well as a assure to all those who donated to his Reality Marketing campaign to reveal the names of pedophiles who abused the two teenage stars.

Corey Feldman will appear on the Dr. Oz software on Monday, February 24, 2020, in which he will share a video clip clip of the future documentary and explore element of his trip to see the completion of the film.

Below is a clip from Dr. Oz's future interview with Corey Feldman.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MiZfjRyYBP8?feature=oembed" title="Dr. Oz and Corey Feldman Discuss Predator’s Knowledge of Upcoming Film" width="500"></noscript>

What do you imagine about Corey Feldman's upcoming documentary?

Will you invest in tickets on February 22, 2020 for the March nine, 2020 premiere of My Truth of the matter: The Rape of 2 Coreys?





