Corey Feldman Statements Charlie Sheen Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim in 1989. (Photograph by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Getty

His harrowing new documentary (My) Reality: The Rape of Two Coreys made its debut at a screening in Los Angeles previous evening, bringing to light the names of the males Corey Feldman claims sexually assaulted him and his pal/regular co-star Corey Haim when they were kid actors. Between individuals names? Charlie Sheen.

Sheen starred with Haim in the 1986 Steven Spielberg film Lucas when he was 19 and Haim was 13, and in the documentary an emotional Feldman recalls Haim telling him about the abuse he endured on the established of that film. (Haim died of pneumonia in 2010.)

“This wasn’t like a just one-time factor he stated in passing,” Feldman reported in the doc. “It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this occurred.’ He went into wonderful detail. He informed me, ‘Charlie bent me above in amongst two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in wide daylight. Anybody could have walked by, any individual could have witnessed it.’”

Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague also seems in the documentary and backs up Feldman’s statements about Sheen and Haim. “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a small boy,” she mentioned. “He advised me that it was his costar and he informed me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

Feldman also names 3 men whom he suggests sexually abused him in the documentary (actor Jon Grissom, nightclub proprietor Alphy Hoffman and expertise supervisor Marty Weiss), as perfectly as one other man he claims abused Haim (previous actor Dominick Brascia).

Sheen, Grissom and Weiss have all denied the allegations versus them in the earlier, although Hoffman has not publicly commented.

Subscribe right here for our cost-free day by day e-newsletter.

Read the full tale at EW