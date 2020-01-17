Corey Kirschhoffer accused a crash in Wadsworth with a team car in Lake County

A woman was arrested on Wednesday after a crash with a police car in the north suburbs of Wadsworth.

Corey L. Kirschhoffer, 47, has been accused of two breaches of alcohol driving and one count of breaching Scott’s law for failure to surrender to an emergency vehicle, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Corey L. Kirschhoffer office of the county of Sheriff

An assistant sheriff spoke to a driver during a traffic stop at 10:35 am. on the eastern Wadsworth Road near Delany Road when Kirschhoffer closed the 2013 assistant sheriff’s car with a GMC Acadia from 2013, the sheriff’s office said.

The squadron emergency lights flashed at the time of the crash, the authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Kirschhoffer, who lives in Wasworth, was arrested and taken to Lake County jail, the sheriff’s office said. In addition to the criminal charges, she also received a traffic quote because she could not reduce the speed to prevent an accident.

She was released on her own recognition Thursday and her next court date is scheduled for January 29, according to Lake County court records.

Government JB Pritzker signed a bill last year for tighter fines for motorists who violate Scott’s law by not slowing down or switching to emergency vehicles. The law entered into force at the beginning of 2020.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.