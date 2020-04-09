Corey Stoll Is Completely ready to Make Waves in the New Billions Time 5 Trailer

Corey Stoll Is All set to Make Waves in the New Billions Time 5 Trailer

Showtime has launched a new Billions Season 5 trailer as Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod’s (Damian Lewis) rivalry reignites as Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince enters the fray. You can look at out the trailer now beneath!

Relevant: Billions Time 5 Trailer: Everyone Can Be Purchased, No 1 Can Be Reliable

In Billions Season 5, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, though new enemies rise and get purpose. Social impression pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a real menace to Axe’s dominance and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Funds, exactly where they must battle to guard their staff members and their belongings. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges stunning new alliances that set her at odds with both of those Chuck and Axe. This period, the battle for power turns into a wrestle for survival, and all figures should adapt or chance extinction.

Previous time, Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades, former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades, the chief counselor to just about every, came collectively to form an uneasy but very powerful alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, which includes Grigor Andolov (visitor star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason, Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (visitor star Clancy Brown).

Associated: Showtime Updates Schedules for Black Monday, Billions & Far more



The collection stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden World winner Paul Giamatti (Sideways) and Emmy and Golden World winner Damian Lewis (Homeland). Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is the New Black), David Costabile (Breaking Negative), Toby Leonard Moore (Daredevil), Condola Rashad (Smash), Emmy nominee Jeffrey DeMunn (The Eco-friendly Mile), and Kelly AuCoin (The People in america) also star.

Billions is produced and govt made by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The collection was also developed by Andrew Ross Sorkin.