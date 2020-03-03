Corey Taylor injures foot just in advance of Slipknot gig — but plays the demonstrate anyway

Corey Taylor injured his foot minutes prior to a Slipknot gig in Helsinki, Finland very last week, but the frontman still managed to accomplish the full show through the suffering.

The band wrapped up the European leg of their ‘We Are Not Your Variety Environment Tour’ previous Monday (February 24) at the Hartwall Areena.

Even though creating his way on to the phase, an oxygen tank fell on Taylor’s foot — foremost the vocalist to at first believe that that he’d damaged at the very least 1 bone in his foot.

“As I was coming up on the phase, an oxygen tank fell from a scenario and landed on my foot, and I’m pretty certain I have broken bones in my foot,” Taylor informed the crowd in the admirer-shot movie you can see under.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tz_u89YWJOY?feature=oembed" title="Corey Taylor on how he broke his foot before last show on tour + Nero Forte" width="696"></noscript>

“There’s no way that we’re not fucking actively playing this fucking demonstrate, I’m just permitting you know,” he included. “I may have to hobble all over and just fight through it. But I’m gonna give you every thing I have bought, god damn it.”

Taylor’s wife Alicia later on certain fans that the frontman hadn’t sustained any broken bones during the incident.

No, Corey didn’t break anything at all! An oxygen tank that was stored on a circumstance fell on his foot as he was walking on phase. Yeah it harm, that is like a frozen turkey landing on your foot. But he run by means of like the beast he is- iced it, and was alright the future working day, just sore.🖤 — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaETaylor) February 27, 2020

“An oxygen tank that was stored on a situation fell on his foot as he was going for walks on phase,” Taylor wrote on Wednesday (February 26). “Yeah it harm, that is like a frozen turkey landing on your foot.

“But he driven by means of like the beast he is: iced it, and was alright the following day, just sore.”

Slipknot will return to the Uk in August to host Knotfest Uk in Milton Keynes.