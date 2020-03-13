Corey Taylor is doing the job on a thriller venture with his spouse Alicia

Corey Taylor and his wife, Alicia, are evidently doing the job on a mystery undertaking jointly.

Facts are continue to slim on the ground, but Alicia took to her Twitter account to tease admirers with a cryptic concept that suggests the pair have been cooking up a thing fairly special.

“CT and I have been doing the job on a entirely new project collectively (like we have to have an additional passion),” she wrote by using her Twitter account. “I Can’t Wait around to share it with you!”

Recommendations from followers as to what the project may entail include things like every little thing from crocheting hats for animals to making a horror motion picture, releasing a selection of hair goods and Corey Taylor signing up for Alicia’s dance troupe the Cherry Bombs.

For now, only time will explain to. Check out this room for updates.

Corey and Alicia aren’t the only users of the Taylor relatives finding stuck into impressive leisure endeavours – Corey’s son Griffin lately played his initial ever headlining demonstrate with his band Vended in Iowa. The Taylor legacy stays in superior fingers.

