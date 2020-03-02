corinne-foxx-wows-father-jamie-&-the-world-with-her-singing-in-new-online-video

Corinne Foxx is displaying off her singing expertise!

The 26-calendar year-old Conquer Shazam co-host and actress shared a new movie of her singing Alicia Keys‘ portion in “Empire State of Mind”, though sitting proper future to her dad Jamie Foxx.

Corinne‘s vocals have been so superior, Jamie gave her a seem like, “What in the world?” and pulled out his telephone to report it.

“Who realized??! @corinnefoxx TIK TOK recreation is vicious #daddydaughtertime #beatshazam,” he captioned the video clip on his Instagram.

“The Tik Tok felt round the world 😂🌍 I respect all the adore on this a person fellas, did not be expecting this! @iamjamiefoxx was not suppose to publish this still, but right here we are 🤷🏽‍♀️,” Corinne included with the movie on her personal account.