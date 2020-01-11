Corinne Suter takes her first World Cup victory

Loading...

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – Swiss Corinne Suter won her first victory on the World Cup route on Saturday.

The 25-year-old reigning world downhill silver medalist drove 1 minute (18.79 seconds) and came 0.29 seconds ahead of the Italian Nicol Delago.

Olympic champion Michelle Gisin rounded off the podium 0.98 seconds behind Suter in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.

The Czech Ester Ledecka lost her lead over Suter in the downhill classification after eighth place (1.41 seconds behind).

The overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin from the USA said goodbye to the downhill, but was still able to participate on Sunday in combination with a Super-G and a slalom.

