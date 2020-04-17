Cork hurling squad acquire on solo-operate problem for Marymount Hospice

Cork forward Robbie O’Flynn is organising the fundraiser.

The Cork senior hurlers are to run a solo-run obstacle in excess of 48 hours to elevate a great deal-required funds for Marymount Hospice.

The problem will be operate on the weekend of April 25/26 and will require the total Cork panel as perfectly as management and help staff members.

“One of the gamers is functioning it, Robbie O’Flynn,” stated selector Ger Cunningham.

“He appreciates the scene out there due to the fact his mother operates in Marymount. Clearly with the lockdown and so on their fund-increasing has long gone down, and Robbie’s organised this to attempt to enable them – between other points they are wanting for iPads and telephones in particular to assist people today to remain in contact.

“The idea is that there is a solo-run which will be ongoing about 48 several hours up coming weekend, and it’ll contain virtually fifty people today between players and management.

“We all do an hour. They’re heading to operate it, the players, but myself, Sully (Diarmuid O’Sullivan, selector) and Kieran (Kingston, supervisor) will in all probability stroll it, but you movie by yourself accomplishing your hour of soloing and then set up the clip on-line.

Definitely there is a little bit of slagging at the moment about who’ll get the graveyard change, I can see a scenario wherever you will have the administration heading out at four in the early morning to do their slot the lads will have to have their magnificence snooze.

“The GoFundMe website page is not lengthy up but there had been 40 donations even in the shorter room of time that it’s been on the net, so we’d hope folks will just take an interest in the direct-up to the party following week and donate even far more.

“It’s a fantastic cause, and in fairness to the gamers, they are the types who are driving it, so ideally we’ll get some resources collectively for them in excess of the class of the next 9 or 10 days.”

For more information and facts go to http://gofundme.com/corkhurlersformarymount.

