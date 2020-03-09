Cork selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan avoids sideline ban

Cork senior hurling selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan will be cost-free to fulfil his function as maor foirne in the Munster senior hurling championship owning averted a sideline ban.

The a few-time All-Ireland winner was despatched to the stand right after he argued with referee Seán Cleere subsequent the Kilkenny referee’s conclusion not to award Shane Kingston a free in the initially fifty percent of past month’s Division 1, Team A defeat to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

O’Sullivan could have confronted as much as a 12-7 days ban, which would have carried over in the provincial opposition.

But then Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald prevented a suspension past summer months when he was recommended to go to the stand throughout his side’s Leinster SHC recreation from Galway in Pearse Stadium.

O’Sullivan, 41, was on the sideline for Cork’s defeat to Galway the weekend just before final and at the time of the incident with Cleere supervisor Kieran Kingston comprehended his assistant’s anger with the call not to award the absolutely free to Cork.

“He was pissed off. There had been two charges into the (Shane Kingston’s) face, which he brought to the officials’ consideration.”

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy yesterday confirmed Cathal Barrett served his a person-match ban on Sunday immediately after the county unsuccessfully contested that he was wrongly sent off versus Waterford for an incident involving Dessie Hutchinson.

“We did not get anyplace,” he bemoaned. “Attempted strike of the hand. From my recollection, I never feel his hand touched the opponent’s physique but yeah, I do not make the principles.”