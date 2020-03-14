Cork TD slams final decision to near some SouthDoc clinics

A Cork TD has explained that he is “deeply concerned” with the final decision to reduce the number of out-of-hrs GP companies in the location.

Yesterday, it was announced that SouthDoc will now run from seven treatment method centres: Bandon, Bantry, Mallow, Midleton, Kinsale Street, Killarney and Tralee.

In an email to customers, Joanne Montgomery, SouthDoc board chairperson, said other centres “will be locked up and sterile in scenario required”.

Centres in Blackpool, Clonakilty, Fermoy and Youghal will be locked down.

Labour TD for Cork East, Sean Sherlock wrote to the Main Officer of the Cork Kerry Neighborhood Health care Organisation, voicing his disappointment at the conclusion.

“I am deeply anxious about the selection to close off SouthDoc in the Fermoy/Mitchelstown region,” he wrote.

I am advised by the bulk of GPs serving that region that it would make no sense whatsoever

Mr Sherlock claimed he is contacting on the HSE to get in touch with SouthDoc in an exertion to reverse the conclusion.

“The notion of trying to keep 1 centre shut as a contingency measure has been debunked by those GPs who use the services,” he claimed.

Ms Montgomery, describing the decision to customers, explained: “The rationale for the consolidation of treatment method centres is we assume a reduction in staff and medical professional figures as time goes on due to ailment/self-isolation.”