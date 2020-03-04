corliss-beats-king,-eyes-return-journey-to-peoria

The road to Peoria is a tiny much more difficult this year for Corliss, which finished fourth in Class 2A previous season.

The Trojans didn’t meet eventual champ Orr until the condition semifinals a yr back, but could facial area their Community League rival in the Joliet Central Supersectional following 7 days.

Proper now even though, Corliss is a lot more concentrated on the process than the bracket. The Trojans rode a swarming defense to a 62-46 gain around King Tuesday in the Class 2A Carver Sectional semifinals.

Corliss (17-10), which plays the Bowen/Dyett winner in Friday’s final, had 17 steals a couple of hrs immediately after getting its marching orders from mentor Harvey Jones.

“We had a extensive discussion right now about stressing additional about our protection than our offense and allowing our protection lead us,” Jones reported. “Defense wins championships and we’re only nervous about (that).”

Jadon Williams paced the Trojans with 18 factors, six steals and four rebounds. Jaquan Reed extra 11 factors and five steals, though Javonte McKenzie contributed 12 points and 3 steals.

“It’s a standard recreation,” Williams stated. “Coach was like, we’ve got to lock in on defense to get the occupation done.”

Corliss never trailed and the game’s only tie was at two-all. A 9- operate made it 11-two and the Trojans saved stretching their guide until they have been up 28 at 43-15 halfway via the third quarter.

Williams was similarly locked on offense, hitting 8 of 11 from the discipline.

“I was in the gym doing the Mikan drill,” Williams stated. “Coach explained, ‘You cannot continue to keep missing layups.’ … I did that (do the job) in advance of the game and it just translated into the game.”

Working with a smaller rotation just before clearing the bench down the extend, Corliss ran the break when the option arose but also was content material to work its halfcourt offense.

“We want to be patient,” Jones reported. “Throughout the year we were being careless, did not just take treatment of the ball as substantially.”







There were being some tricky occasions for Corliss, staying a 2A workforce in a conference with significant-school powers Curie, Simeon, Morgan Park and Bogan.

“We were being battling a minimal little bit all through the common period but now we’re rolling,” Williams reported.

King (25-9), which upset sectional top rated seed Phillips to get its individual regional, stored chipping away at its deficit in the very last 12 minutes. A 7- run obtained the Jaguars as close as 56-43 in the ultimate minute.

David Abdullah scored 18 factors off the bench for King. Davarrion Reynolds additional 16 details, 7 rebounds and a few blocks.

But Corliss was not likely to let its downstate hopes slip absent.

“Whoever comes out of that (Marshall) Sectional, we’re just heading to be all set to participate in,” Jones explained. “Right now we’re concerned about Dyett and Bowen.”

“We’re just worried about having to Peoria,” Williams stated. “Whoever is in our way, we’re likely to to consider our ideal to get earlier them.”