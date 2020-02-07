Cornavirus second flight to evacuate captured Australians

A second Qantas plane was dispatched to Wuhan to evacuate Australians trapped in the epicenter of the fatal coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the approximately 200 passenger flight is expected to arrive in Darwin, Northern Territory, to remain in quarantine in the coming days.

“We will continue with a second mission to Wuhan, a humanitarian aid mission. We expect this mission to be completed over the weekend with all the necessary permits,” Hunt told reporters tonight.

“An Ozmat team was deployed to do this, and we expect the aircraft to arrive over the weekend.”

He said when Christmas Island temporarily reached quarantine capacity, passengers on the second evacuated flight would spend the night in an old mining facility in Howard Springs.

“I can confirm that Howard Springs will act as a temporary quarantine facility for the second evacuation flight once it arrives in Darwin.”

Mr. Hunt said that all Australians on Christmas Island remain symptom-free, with no reports of positive testing.

There are 31,428 confirmed cases worldwide with 638 confirmed deaths.

“We are in a position in Australia where 15 cases have been confirmed and there are no other cases today. All are fine and three have cleared the virus, which means 12 cases are still active,” he said.

“I can also confirm that there are currently seven Australians on the cruise ship in Yokohama who have been diagnosed and tested for coronavirus. They are very well looked after by the Japanese health and health authorities.”

Forty-one people were taken to Japanese hospitals from the Diamond Princess cruise, with a total of 61 infected passengers.

Small groups of passengers were allowed to leave their cabins for fresh air, but are otherwise restricted to their rooms.

There are now more than 7,000 masks and 4,000 thermometers on board, so that the crew can continuously test passengers for symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose, as this can quickly lead to severe pneumonia.

In China, the order was placed to collect more than 25,000 infected people and place them in immediate quarantine. The temperatures of 11 million people are checked daily.

“To put it very clearly, we are shadow boxers. We have to bring this virus to light so that we can attack it properly,” said the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In the meantime, WA Health tests between six and ten people for coronavirus daily as the death toll from the outbreak continues to increase.

Dr. Andrew Robertson, WA Health’s chief health officer, said the state has not yet reported a confirmed case of the virus. 38 people have already been tested for the virus. All tests gave negative results.

“We continue to investigate about six to ten cases a day,” said Dr. Robertson told reporters.

He said people referred by general practitioners who came to hospitals with symptoms that met the “coronavirus criteria”.

He said that everyone who is being tested came from mainland China and felt uncomfortable at the time of the presentation. He said that people with other respiratory problems like the flu suffer.

“There is no evidence that the (coronavirus) has spread to the Australian community … they have all been very controlled,” he told reporters this afternoon.

He said the reports that WA Health had received from isolated patients were wrong because no patients had to be isolated in state hospitals at this stage.

He said there had been some people asked by border control to isolate themselves in their homes. He couldn’t give specific numbers for those who had isolated themselves.