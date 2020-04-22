Cornell researchers use graphical software to evaluate the human weakness and health-related disadvantages of NYS

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 05:33 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 05:33 PM EDT

ITHACA, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cutting off relationships is key at age COVID-19. According to researchers at Cornell University, many New York-based health care facilities can suffer if a regional outbreak occurs. Electronics across New York State are affected differently by COVID-19.

“North Country has a very different atmosphere than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We work as a state, but we need to understand the difference, ”Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Researchers from the Cornell Program and the Demographics Convention recently reviewed major changes in the New York State 62 area, focusing on the weaknesses of the population if available. the COVID-19 outbreak.

They investigated health and demographic factors including age and lifestyle and the number of health problems among residents. Investigators said the threats could undermine regional and social health barriers.

Separate applications and data generated by demographers showed high data on the COVID-19 trial, clinical status, and risk.

Here are the keys to this key according to the researchers:

While the NYC region has been hit hard by the NYS crisis, parts of the state may be the most vulnerable in rural Upstate, especially in the Adirondack and Chautauqua counties. Although the overlap between events and weaknesses is weak, there are several constituencies that have voted in two systems, including Allegany, Chenango, Clinton, Orleans, and Seneca. On the other hand, most departments take the lower tier on both levels, with Kings, Lewis, New York, Orange, Putnam, Richmond, Rockland, Tompkins, and Westchester competing at state level in both categories. .

According to Warren Brown, Ph.D., Central New York is low and weak, and the demographic and health conditions are low, so the reasons for shouting for these victims are limited.

This is a combination of graphical tools, to track the data.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @ JSandersNC9.