Cornell University compiled a regional accident report for COVID-19

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 08:56 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 11:14 PM EDT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cornell University research shows that some rural upstate communities may be the hardest hit in New York if they have a regional outbreak.

Members of the Cornell Population Center and Program applied to Demographics ranked all of New York’s sixty-six percent as a threat. These biological factors include age, lifestyle parameters and underlying health conditions.

It is now compiled into various maps, and you can view it by clicking here.

For example, Oneida County is the 15th most affected, while Onondaga County ranks 39th.

A map has been created to help leaders plan a strategy.

