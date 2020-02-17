[cornerback-davon-dwelling-to-retire-as-a-packer]

Green BAY — Previous Environmentally friendly Bay cornerback Davon Property announced Tuesday he is retiring from the NFL and will go out as a member of the Packers.

Home, who performed six seasons in Environmentally friendly Bay, educated the club of his final decision. The announcement was created by common manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Green Bay has often been house & always will be,” Property wrote on Twitter.

🙏 I can seriously say I’ll be a packer for everyday living. https://t.co/uSHg4tksPF — Davon Household (@DavonHouse) February 11, 2020

Dwelling was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft by the Packers out of New Mexico Condition. He played in 55 standard-time game titles with 26 begins and appeared in a few postseason game titles in his two stints with Inexperienced Bay.

Household contributed to groups that gained the NFC North 4 times and finished with 11-as well as wins on a few occasions, which include a franchise very best 15-one document in 2011.

Dwelling played for the Packers from 2011-14 and then 2017-18. He invested two many years in Jacksonville.