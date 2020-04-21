Cornerstone secures $165M in SBA loans for organizations

PALATINE — Cornerstone National Lender & Trust Enterprise claimed it has built U.S. Modest Enterprise Administration-certain financial loans to far more than 560 tiny companies for a lot more than $165 million, as furnished below the SBA’s Paycheck Security Plan.

Cornerstone officers reported the SBA authorized 100% of the loans Cornerstone’s present customers applied for.

















































When the software started April 3, the lender was right away ready and labored in document time to enable lend income to little businesses by way of the application. The SBA introduced April 16 that all of the initial funding had been allotted.

Cornerstone President and CEO Jeff Boundy credited outstanding cooperation and communication with Cornerstone’s prospects and team as crucial aspects in attaining remarkable benefits.

“In these unparalleled situations, Cornerstone and its proficient and devoted staff members rose to an enormous problem and delivered unparalleled shopper support,” mentioned Boundy.

Boundy additional they anticipate yet another round of SBA funding will happen to assist small enterprise with ongoing worries.

“When that following round is authorized, our crew at Cornerstone stands all set to again provide the smaller organization group with unwavering perseverance and exceptional purchaser services,” he reported.

For more facts, speak to Boundy at (847) 654-3000 or e-mail info@cornerstonenb.com















































