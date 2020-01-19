Cornyn: Giuliani “irrelevant” | Memo of talking points

Despite the way in which President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani played a central role in the pressure campaign in Ukraine, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said he believed he was “not not relevant “to the Senate’s recall trial in an interview on CBS’s” Face the Nation “. ” Sunday morning.

The House Intelligence Committee released text messages on Friday showing an assistant to representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) – the committee’s best Republican – in frequent contact with Giuliani’s now-indicted partner Lev Parnas, who further exposes the links of Nunes to Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine to unearth false allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It’s a relationship that makes many of us scratch our heads,” said Cornyn, when asked if he had any questions for Giuliani in light of the Nunes-Parnas SMS. “I would say (Giuliani is not) relevant to the articles and what the Senate will be called upon to do, removing a president for the third time in American history for non-crime on events that never happened products. “

Asked earlier in the interview about text messages between the help of Nunes and Parnas, Cornyn appeared to characterize the accused partner Giuliani – who said last week that Trump “knew exactly what was going on” – as a ” griffeur “.

“There is no doubt that there have been a series of burglars and other hangers who have associated themselves with the president’s campaign or claim to have special relations with the president, but that is not the question that the Senate will decide, “said Cornyn.

Cornyn added that the Senate “will take the question of evidence as it goes.”

“If the charge directors want to base their case on the credibility of an accused person in the southern district of New York with close ties to the Russian oligarchs and organized crime … then it is their choice “said Cornyn.

Watch Cornyn’s remarks below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLvd9IPLqSA (/ integrated)