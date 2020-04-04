Corona Beer Stops Production During Coronavirus Pandemic

A brand that was known for its outbreak of coronavirus and was announced to have temporarily shut down this week. Corona Beer is currently discontinued as a “non-essential business”.

Grupo Modelo, a company that produces corona beer, announced on Thursday that it would stop brewing beverages on Sunday after the Mexican government declared a non-essential business for the brewery. The brewery owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev said it is already cutting production.

On Tuesday, the Mexican government declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country exceeded 1600 on Saturday, with at least 60 deaths.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

In that announcement, Grupo Modelo seemed to argue that beer should be considered an integral part of the agricultural business. The company said that more than 15,000 families benefit each year from growing malted barley, and that 800,000 grocery stores rely on beer sales for about 40% of their revenues.

Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q

— Grupo Modelo MX [@GrupoModelo_MX] April 3, 2020

Grupo Modelo has taken strict safety and health measures and said that if the government changed its mind and recognized beer as a mandatory agricultural product, 75% of its staff could be prepared to “guarantee beer supply” at home. Told.

The brewery has also announced that it will donate 300,000 antibacterial disinfectants made from beer. It is becoming increasingly popular among distillers. We will announce further actions to contribute to relief efforts in the coming days.

Early in the pandemic, some consumers mistakenly linked corona beer to the virus, due to an increase in Google searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer virus.” Also, according to one study, 38% of American beer drinkers in late February say they will not buy corona “in any situation” at this time.

Still, research shows that 14% of those who drink corona admit that they do not order brands in public places. Sixteen percent of the beer drinkers surveyed were confused at the time about whether corona beer was linked to the virus.

However, a constellation brand that oversees the company’s beer in the United States said its sales were unaffected by the virus, CNN reported. “I believe consumers generally understand that there is no link between the virus and our beer / business,” a spokeswoman for Constellation Brands said, one before the virus hit the United States. I told CBS MoneyWatch late in the month.

Essential workers risk exposure to coronavirus to serve their community

. [TagsToTranslate] brewing