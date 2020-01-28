Corona virus, bred by Melbourne scientists, is an antidote to hope

Australian scientists have simulated the deadly corona virus under laboratory conditions in a medical breakthrough that could give health professionals vital information on how to fight the virus.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne were the first to replicate the virus outside of China.

The laboratory-made virus, which was developed by an infected patient, is made available to the World Health Organization before it is made available to laboratories around the world.

Dr. Julian Druce of Royal Melbourne Hospital, director of the Virus Identification Laboratory at the Doherty Institute, said this was a major breakthrough.

“Chinese officials have released the genome sequence of this novel corona virus, which is helpful for diagnosis. However, since we have the real virus, we can now validate and verify all test methods and compare their sensitivities and specificities to game changers for diagnosis,” said Dr , Druce.

“The virus is used as positive control material for the Australian network of public health laboratories and is also supplied to expert laboratories that work closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe.”

Researchers around the world are trying to develop a vaccine that prevents people from dying from the coronavirus.

There are now more than 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in mainland China. (John Hopkins University US) (Nine)

The virus, grown by the Doherty Institute, is expected to be used to generate an antibody test that will allow detection of the virus in patients who have no symptoms and therefore do not know they have the virus.

“An antibody test will enable us to examine suspected patients retrospectively to get a more accurate picture of the spread of the virus and, among other things, the actual mortality rate,” said Dr. Mike Catton, deputy director of the Doherty Institute.

The death toll has risen to over 100 and there are now more than 4,500 confirmed cases of infection in mainland China.

The Australian government’s travel advice for all of China has increased as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. (AP)

Wuhan City, the epicenter of the disease, remains blocked along with other Chinese cities, while the Chinese authorities are trying to stop the disease from spreading.

Five people are being treated for the virus in Australian hospitals, four of them in NSW alone.