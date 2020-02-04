Corona virus could also affect the global economy | money

Street view after the Wuhan government announced it would ban non-essential vehicles in the city center to contain the outbreak of the corona virus on the second day of the Chinese New Year in Wuhan on January 26, 2020. – Photo via Reuters

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – The rapid spread of a new corona virus in China, the world’s second largest economy, could quickly weaken already fragile global growth as trade and oil demand slow, analysts say.

The global economy could dispense with this new problem after suffering from a trade war between China and the United States, which slowed global growth to 2.9 percent this year, according to the OECD, the lowest rate since the global economic crisis of 2008-2009 ,

Many analysts share the view of the Fed, Jerome Powell, who said last week that it was “very uncertain how far it will spread and how the macroeconomic impact will affect”.

But “there will be an impact on Chinese production, at least in the near future, and I would advise for some of its close neighbors,” he said.

China extended its New Year holidays to curb an outbreak that has now infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400 people. Some companies are now extending factory closures.

As China is a major supplier of many components, this could quickly impact production in other countries, as the largest South Korean automaker, Hyundai Motor, is demonstrating today that all domestic production will be shut down this week due to a lack of parts from China.

‘Consequences’

“The bigger the disruption in China, the more likely it is to spread overseas,” said Neil Shearing, chief economist for capital economics.

“Given that China is at the heart of many global supply chains today, it will have an impact around the world,” he added.

While Asian economies are likely to be the first to be affected, a larger and longer disruption would ultimately hit the manufacturers and raw material suppliers to China to a greater extent.

“The slowdown in Chinese domestic demand will affect the global economy as it tries to recover from the effects of the 2018/19 trade war,” said economists at Dutch bank ING

S&P Global Ratings states that the baseline scenario includes curbing the spread of the virus in April and worst-case scenario in May.

“This suggests that the greatest impact on Asia Pacific economic activity is expected to be felt in the first and second quarters,” he added, adding that growth will recover over the course of the year.

Michala Marcussen, chief economist at the French bank Societe Generale, said: “It can be assumed that China could lose 1 point of annual GDP and that this would automatically reduce global GDP by 0.4 points.”

This is still “relatively harmless,” she said.

SARS comparisons?

While China quickly overcame the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, some analysts warn against relying too much on comparisons.

“While useful experience can be learned from SARS experience, we risk becoming too complacent if we use it as a benchmark,” UniCredit Group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a recent message to customers.

“China and the world economy are now much more integrated than in 2003” when China was only 5 percent of global GDP compared to 20 percent now.

“The huge expansion of global value chains means that production stoppages in China can currently have a greater global impact than they did then, especially when multinational companies shut down their Chinese factories for a long time,” he said.

If the outbreak doesn’t go away soon, authorities are likely to extend travel bans, keep consumers at home, and delay consumption as companies put their investments on hold.

“We think it is far too early to dismiss this outbreak as just a brief interruption in the constructive markets – as much as we wish,” concluded Nielsen.

‘Kingpin’

ING calls China the “kingpin of the global raw materials market” with a huge impact on the demand for raw materials that drive the country’s economy.

The oil market is already feeling the pain as China is a major consumer.

The European Brent crude oil benchmark was trading today at around $ 55 a barrel after slumping more than $ 10 last month.

Opec members and their ally Russia will hold a technical meeting today and tomorrow to analyze oil price drops since the epidemic broke out.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at Nordic Bank SEB, said Chinese refineries are restricting fuel processing, which means that Opec and its allies “may need to save an additional 2 million barrels a day to avoid surpluses.”

He said oil markets are assuming that the virus will not accelerate its spread outside of China and that Opec and its allies will make enough cuts to prevent a permanent surplus. – AFP

