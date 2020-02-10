Corona virus dies in the top 900 after the deadliest day yet

February 10 (UPI) – The global death toll from coronavirus rose to 910 after Chinese health officials reported that 97 people died from the disease on Sunday – the deadliest day since the December outbreak began.

China’s National Health Commission released the numbers early Monday, saying that 91 previous deaths had occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the previous day.

The number of illnesses also increased by 3,062, which corresponds to a total of 40,171 cases, of which almost 3,300 were cured and discharged from the hospital, according to health authorities.

Worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, there were only two deaths outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines – with more than 300 confirmed cases in 24 countries.

The number of deaths in 2019-nCoV exceeded the number of deaths due to the severe epidemic of acute respiratory syndrome from November 2002 to July 2003, which killed 774 people, mainly in China and Hong Kong.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that while the spread of the disease outside of China is still slow, there are “cases” in which the disease is spread to people who have not visited China. Most of those who have contracted the virus have visited the Asian nation.

“Detection of a small number of cases could indicate greater prevalence in other countries,” he said. “In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg.”

Ghebreyesus says that WHO’s goal is to contain the disease, but all countries must prepare for the possible arrival of the virus.

“I call again on all countries to share their knowledge (2019-nCoV) with the WHO in real time. I call again on calm. I call again on solidarity – on human, financial and scientific solidarity,” he said on Twitter , “Every break in solidarity is a victory for the virus.”

A team of international experts led by WHO has also been deployed to China to investigate the outbreak.

The news comes when the Japanese Ministry of Health reported 60 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on a cruise ship in Yokohama under quarantine, a total of 130 cases, according to the Japanese NHK.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs reported a total of 70 cases to the diamond princess after another six people fell ill.

The ministry has tested over 336 of the 3,700 people on the ship, which has been in Yokohama quarantine since February 4, but is considering testing everyone on board.

“We are carefully checking that we can do all the tests,” said Katsunobu Kato, the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In the meantime, around 3,600 passengers on a cruise ship named World Dream in Hong Kong can leave the ship after four days of quarantine.

The Hong Kong government also said that the number of confirmed cases rose to 36 after ten new cases were registered, nine of which were from the same family who were ill after a meal.

The health ministry of the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 19 relatives are eating together.

The spread of the disease also affects sports. The Ladies Professional Golf Association announced on Monday that the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Singapore from February 27th to March 1st, will be canceled.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone who works at the event is always our top priority,” said a statement. “Although we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon.”