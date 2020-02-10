Corona virus: Fears about Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who is missing in Wuhan, are increasing

A human rights lawyer who has become a citizen journalist and has reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan since it was closed is said to have disappeared.

Chen Qiushi has not been seen since the end of last week, and friends and relatives now fear that the government has forced him to quarantine.

Chen was missing last Thursday when hundreds of thousands of people died after Dr. Li Wenliang demanded free speech by the corona virus online.

“I’m afraid I have the virus in front of me. Chinese law enforcement is behind me,” he told viewers in an emotional video recorded on January 30.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AI3R41dGnU (/ embed)

Chen was one of the last independent voices to report the coronavirus in Wuhan, beginning in the early days of the outbreak, news.com.au reported.

He entered Wuhan’s hospitals and newly established isolation stations and secretly filmed the plight of doctors who found it difficult to care for the living while the dead piled around them in body bags.

A heartbreaking video shows patients at various stages of deterioration in waiting room seats, while others are connected to oxygen tanks in hallways.

One time, Chen – whose name and picture were censored on Chinese social media platforms – films a dead patient sitting in a wheelchair while a relative stands behind him and holds his head up.

“He died,” she says. “You will take him to the morgue. He was seriously ill, but the car was late.”

Chen describes how he deals with “suspicious” coronavirus patients in hospitals where doctors complain about a few hundred test kits. “Being a” suspected case “is psychological torture,” he says.

Chen Qiushi has not been seen since last Thursday. Photo / YouTube

“If you’re a doctor and tens of thousands of patients ask you for test kits and you only have a few hundred, how do you distribute them?”

Chen says many patients give up and go home after visiting “five or six” hospitals. “Because they had to wait in line for a long time to be diagnosed,” he says.

“Only if they are diagnosed can they be hospitalized. All the hospitals I’ve gone to have told me that there aren’t enough beds.”

Chen Quishi, a Chinese lawyer and blogger who became famous for reporting on the Hong Kong riots and the Wuhan outbreak, was “quarantined” according to friends.

He was last heard on Thursday and family and friends were unable to contact him. # Wuhan pic.twitter.com/oToyXGa0ss

– dietsje 🕋 (@DietsjeWah) February 9, 2020

In the video posted on January 30, Chen announced that he had sent his location “to a few friends in Wuhan”.

He also describes a lack of medical equipment such as masks, protective suits and other protective equipment, and above all a lack of medical personnel and test kits for the virus.

“We need doctors,” he said. “The outbreak is still serious. Many problems have not been solved.

“The Ministry of Justice called me again.

“The Qingdao Police Station also called me. They asked me where I was. They asked me to cooperate with their investigation.”

Chen said they asked him where he lived and talked to his parents.

Chen’s parents have so far been unable to reach him by phone – a problem that others did not have in isolation. Photo / YouTube

“I’m scared,” he tells the camera towards the end of the video. “I have the virus in front of me. Law enforcement in China is behind me.”

He promised to keep reporting as long as he lived.

“I’m not even afraid of death. Do you think I’m afraid of you, Chinese Communist Party?”

After Mr. Chen’s social media channels went silent, his friend Xu XiaoDong released a video alleging that Chinese officials had forcibly taken Mr. Chen away and confiscated the cell phone he was using to send his messages.

Xu said the authorities had told Chen’s parents that he was quarantined for being exposed to the virus. However, his parents have so far been unable to reach him by phone – a problem that others did not have in isolation.

A second citizen journalist, Fang Bin, was temporarily arrested but released a new video on Friday night, Bloomberg News reported.