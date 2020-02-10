Corona virus: love in times of quarantines and travel bans

There is nothing better than a quarantine or an international travel ban to test a relationship.

Gabrielle Autry, a 26-year-old American from Georgia who lives with her Chinese friend in Hangzhou, China, suddenly experienced this firsthand.

Hangzhou is the capital of Zhejiang Province, one of the worst affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 810 people and infected more than 37,000 people in China since December. The world around them is at a standstill.

But although Autry had a choice to leave because of her U.S. citizenship, she stayed. Her friend, who in the meantime, along with many other Chinese nationals, had fallen into a trap due to travel restrictions, would otherwise have had to remain alone in their shared apartment.

“I’m not leaving, though I can,” she said. “It would not be right for our relationship to just leave him.”

Your bond survived the first storm. But their reality is anything but romantic.

Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who published critical reports from #Wuhan, the epicenter of the #coronavirus outbreak, disappeared on Thursday evening when hundreds of thousands of people in #China started demanding online freedom of speech. https://t.co/z1i87ZIjkS

– Michael Rios (@MikeRiosNews) February 9, 2020

While China and governments around the world are hurrying to quarantine, ban travel, and carry out evacuations, couples and families with mixed nationalities wishing to leave China are divided by citizenship status. Frustration and concern are increasing as people struggle to take emergency measures to contain the virus, but critics say they have sparked xenophobia and public panic.

Monte Gisborne, a Canadian citizen whose wife and stepchild visit relatives in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, had hoped they would be seated on a plane that evacuated the Canadians. He said Canada excluded his wife and child because they are permanent residents of Canada and not citizens. “Aren’t we a Canadian family?” he asked.

Getting out of China, regardless of nationality, is becoming increasingly difficult. Airlines around the world cancel flights. Countries prohibit people arriving from China. Traffic between and within cities is severely restricted within the country. Chinese regulations and diplomatic relations have further hampered some efforts by governments to evacuate their citizens.

On January 31, the Trump administration issued strict new travel restrictions that effectively prohibit the entry of non-US citizens who have recently traveled to China and provide 14-day quarantine for the return of US citizens. Chinese nationals who are spouses or immediate family members of a US citizen are exempt from the ban.

Autry and her boyfriend Li, who spoke on the condition that only his surname be used to protect his privacy, were planned on a trip to Hong Kong to get engaged. The couple met while studying in China. Two years later, “he’s part of my family,” she said.

Then the virus hit. Autry heard about it for the first time from the US media and Reddit, while news from China was censored. The two decided to proactively quarantine and began restricting trips outside their home. After a few weeks, the officials officially prohibited any unnecessary travel.

Nowadays, the guards in Autry’s apartment complex measure their temperature before and after she gets out for a moment to pick up delivered food, she said. Inside, life is pretty boring: Li works far away, she learns Chinese, and they play video games. But at least they are together.

“I can’t imagine being alone in such a situation,” she said. “(Leave), I wouldn’t even consider it.”

Others were separated, if not by choice.

Gisborne’s wife Daniela Luo and their daughter, 9-year-old Dominica, visited Luo’s family in Wuhan when the quarantine came into force. Gisborne hadn’t come.

As a permanent resident of Canada, Luo and her daughter have almost all rights of Canadian citizens. Canada, however, only allows permanent residents to fly if they are accompanying a minor of Canadian citizenship. Luo and her daughter suddenly no longer count. You have no choice but to stay in Wuhan.

“If there was a reason for the criterion, it was not made clear to us,” said Gisborne. “I really need clear information from my government.”

Gisborne is seized with fear and worry about what his daughter and wife have to endure. “Who would not be afraid for their family and would try to do everything they can?” he said.

Countless families face a variety of international obstacles.

Canadian citizen Kai Huang had to decide whether to leave Wuhan or to stay with his 78-year-old mother, a permanent Canadian resident who was not permitted to fly in Canada. He shared this with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Two weeks ago, the British authorities told Natalie Francis, a British citizen who works in Wuhan, that her three-year-old son Jamie, a dual British-Chinese citizen, was not allowed to flee with her because of his Chinese citizenship.

“It really wasn’t until the last minute that she was sure that Jamie and she would possibly fly,” Francis’ aunt Michele Carlisle told the BBC.

Back in China, Autry said her friend’s family did not trust reports from the Chinese government. They are also extremely suspicious of the United States, which Chinese media and officials have accused of using the outbreak to weaken China. It’s uncomfortable, she said, but it didn’t affect their relationship.

“They said no, their problems are with the American government and not with me,” she said