Corona virus makes headlines, but there is another virus that is chasing America

NEW YORK – A second wave of seasonal influenza is emerging in the US and elsewhere, just as health officials are on the alert for new cases of the novel coronavirus. Many of the symptoms are the same, but when it comes to an immediate risk, people should fear the flu more.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 19 million Americans will have the flu this season, including 180,000 who ended up in the hospital. About 10,000 Americans have died, including more than 60 children.

The flu season has pushed the coronavirus from Wuhan, China, into the background. This pathogen has already infected more than 11,700 people in more than two dozen countries, the vast majority in China.

Both viruses start equally: cough, fever and sometimes difficulty breathing. The main difference is that the people at greatest risk of coronavirus have either traveled to China or have been in close contact with someone who is already infected, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The flu that is now emerging in the United States is an H1N1 influenza A, which usually occurs at the beginning of the season. It can occur in adults and can be more serious, which can lead to more deaths. Japan discovered influenza activity somewhat earlier than in previous seasons, according to the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Gregory Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, said: “Coronavirus is not a risk to the average American (or) someone who has not traveled to China or has been exposed to someone who has done so. Your risk is influenza and it is significant.

“We’re all excited about exotic-sounding viruses, and I’m not saying we shouldn’t,” said Poland. “We ignore the annual 10,000 or 20,000 or 30,000 deaths each year from a virus that we understand fairly well, that we can treat, and that we can vaccinate against.”

The flu outbreak in the United States is still not as bad as in 2017-2018, when the virus became so strong that some hospitals had to set up triage centers in their parking lots. Influenza A, which is currently in circulation, is the milder form – the one that landed two years ago brought 810,000 Americans to the hospital and resulted in around 61,000 deaths.