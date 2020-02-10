Corona virus on cruise ship: cases on ship rise to 130, including two New Zealanders

Quarantine passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were hit again on Monday when 60 more people tested positive for the corona virus, almost doubling the total number of cases to 130.

The cruise ship, which docks in the Japanese port of Yokohama, has strictly locked thousands of passengers in its cabins since Wednesday. They are blocked until February 19 and can only train on deck for 1.5 hours a day in small groups.

Two New Zealanders who were on the ship tested the virus positive.

Japanese health authorities began testing aboard the ship after it was found that an elderly Hong Kong vacationer who disembarked in late January carried the deadly coronavirus that has killed 908 people and infected more than 40,000 since the middle of the year came from China. December.

After the surge in cases, the Japanese government plans to test dozens of older people on board and investigate whether there are any problems with hygiene control.

“We are considering testing all over-80s who are in poor health, if possible,” said Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, at a Japan Times press conference.

CONTINUE READING:

• Corona virus: Universities warn of serious financial problems as 6500 students are stuck in China

• Corona virus: Kiwi passenger dismayed by lack of controls when entering New Zealand

• Coronavirus is in the air, a Chinese official confirms

• Ministry of Health: Not a new case, monitoring the new coronavirus threat

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs announced that it would consider testing all around 3,600 people on board the ship when the two-week quarantine ended and allowing them to exit the ship when their results are clear.

“We have to take due account of our citizens’ discomfort and concerns,” said Health Minister Katsunobu Kato.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess is in quarantine in the port of Yokohama.

Some passengers have been asking for more health checks over the weekend, asking why fewer than 300 people have been fully tested, although each passenger has been asked to check their temperature and fill out questionnaire forms.

“The worrying thing for me is that they have tested relatively few people on the ship,” 42-year-old Oregon-based Kent Frasure told The Telegraph. “The symptoms are still minor. You need to do more and test more people.”

On Friday, Mr. Frasure’s 35-year-old wife was one of the passengers who fled the ship after she was diagnosed with the virus, despite having only a mild cough and fever.

58-year-old Alan Steele was the first Briton to do a positive test on the ship last Thursday. On Monday, he announced the good news that the doctors had already planned to release him.

“As long as I pass the tests, I’ll be free on Friday … I’ve heard bad news about other cases on the ship, but potential good news is all that’s being tested now, so if you’re virus free, you should let go, “he wrote on his Facebook page.

Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the luxury liner, has now offered to fully refund all passengers caught on board due to the outbreak. The reimbursement includes accommodation before and after the cruise, excursions on land and the services used on board.

However, David Abel, a British pensioner who regularly broadcasts live streams from his room, said the passengers show signs of “cabin fever”.

A counseling hotline has been set up to help people, especially those with inside cabins and without daylight, manage the ordeal.

The risk of the virus spreading in the confined spaces of cruise ships and spreading through Asian ports has resulted in other seagoing ships being denied access to ports.

Several excursions by Diamond Cruise passengers in the Taiwanese port of Keelung and in Taiwan’s capital Taipei in late January put the island on alert.

Taiwan has since banned the docking of cruise ships that have recently visited Hong Kong, Macau or China. On Monday, South Korea temporarily banned seagoing ships from entering its ports.

The new restrictions have driven thousands of passengers at sea.

The Westerdam, a ship with around 2,000 people, is not under quarantine and has no confirmed cases. However, since leaving Hong Kong on February 1, entry into several ports in Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan has been denied.

“We’re floating around the ocean,” American passenger Steve Muth told Detroit Free Press on Sunday.

“I think we are not sure on the way to Vietnam, maybe Malaysia, Cambodia – they will not tell us yet,” he added. “We have no known cases on board, but there is only a lot of fear that someone will have it and bring it to their country.”

Concerns about the rapid transmission of the disease, which can cause fever and breathing difficulties, have been heightened by a report by a team, which includes renowned Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, that virus incubation times can take up to 24 days.

The report, which extracted data from 1,099 patients from 552 hospitals in 31 provinces, also found that the median age was 47 years and 41.9% were female. Only 1.18% of the patients had direct contact with wild animals, 31.3% were in Wuhan and 71.8% were in contact with people from Wuhan.

An advanced team of international experts working for the World Health Organization has now moved to China.

However, concerns remain that the Chinese authorities are not fully transparent about the scale of the crisis.

Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who critically reported and posted YouTube videos from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, disappeared on Thursday, his friends and family said.

He disappeared when the nation mourned Li Wenliang, a doctor who had been warned to alert his colleagues to the spread of a new virus in early January.

34-year-old Chen was missing when hundreds of thousands of people in China started demanding freedom of speech on social media platforms. He was reportedly quarantined, but his family said they were unable to speak to him and did not know if he would be released after the prescribed 14 days.