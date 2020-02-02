Corona virus or cold? How to tell the difference

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Due to global concerns about the coronavirus, many people wonder if their seasonal symptoms are cold, flu, or anything else.

Symptoms of the virus infection include runny nose, headache, couch and fever. And yes, those are the most common symptoms of the flu.

According to a report in Canadian Global News, this is causing difficulties for media professionals. According to Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, it could be difficult to eradicate mild cases of coronavirus because they are comparable to the flu.

“Every respiratory virus is the same – you get a runny nose, a stuffy nose, a cough, sometimes a sore throat, all because the lining of your nose and throat is damaged. The symptoms are caused by the virus or the bacteria that damage the cells of your airways. It doesn’t matter which virus causes it, ”McGreer told Global News.

Shortness of breath, body aches, and chills may be associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases. In more extreme cases, the virus can cause pneumonia, bronchitis, kidney failure, and death.

According to Eleanor Fish, professor of immunology at the University of Toronto, milder cases of coronaviruses from the flu can be “somewhat indistinguishable”.

While there is no vaccine against the corona virus, there is a diagnostic test that quickly detects the error. There are teams of researchers already working hard to develop a vaccine.

At this point, experts say, travel history plays the biggest role in determining whether you have flu or cold symptoms compared to the coronavirus. If you haven’t traveled to Wuhan, China, you’re probably clear.

