Corona virus spreads quickly, as does misinformation about it

Meghan May, a university professor researching emerging diseases, seemed to contribute little to misinformation about the novel corona virus.

But last week, May shared a Mea Culpa on Twitter, which resulted in unwittingly retweeting information that came from a Russian misinformation campaign.

The story that managed to dodge their normally sophisticated sensors: an allegation that a Chinese internet company accidentally released the death toll and infection that exceeded official estimates before quickly clearing up evidence online. According to May, the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan was far more serious than the public warned.

Since the first cases of unidentified pneumonia were reported at the end of December, jokes, half-truths and lies have spread, mainly via social media.

BuzzFeed News kept an ongoing list of misinformation for several days, including extremely inaccurate reports that the death toll in China was 112,000 in late January (reality: around 80 at the time). claims that the Chinese who eat bats were the source of the outbreak (a viral photo of a woman biting a bat was not taken in China); and false suggestions that the virus was developed as a kind of bio-weapon.

An announcement does not announce admission to customers without a face mask in a Hong Kong pharmacy.

“I gave it a degree of credibility because the artificial numbers would make the extent of the closure in Wuhan and the additional cities much more rational,” said May. “And I saw that it was shared by a person who normally is very credible. “

Parts of the wrong story actually appeared to be rooted: there are signs that Beijing has silenced whistleblowers and has not reported cases of infections adequately. But the situation that describes the story never happened.

“It’s really insidious if you have this cloud of confusion about details,” said May.

“Insidious Confusion” is a useful shortcut to how experts say that disinformation about the coronavirus mutates and spreads faster than the outbreak itself. Researchers from the University of Washington, Jevin West, and Carl Bergstrom, who wrote the upcoming book “Calling Bull ****: Having co-written the art of skepticism in a data-driven world “is tracking the spread of such stories.

Many of the inaccurate reports spreading in the area resemble a disinformation model used by a nation’s hostile governments, but are known as the “Russian firefighting strategy”: the goal is not to convince people of a wrong thing like the wrong one Claims that vitamin C destroys the coronavirus, said Bergstrom, who is studying how misinformation spreads through networks and how pathogens spread through populations.

“The idea is to give out so much (bad) information that people feel they are not getting the truth. This creates a kind of power vacuum that leads to what I believe is in the interests of certain regimes.” Bergstrom said.

“If you can go from 1 percent of the population who believe in crazy conspiracies to 5 percent, that’s a win,” he said.

Bergstrom said the goal for some hostile regimes is to disrupt the smooth functioning of trade in rival countries by arousing fears that lead to trade or travel interruptions. Within China, hypothetical agitators could be motivated by the desire to make the communist government look bad.

Russian-style disinformation, like the strategies the Americans familiarized with in the 2016 presidential election, can have as broad a goal as just sowing chaos and letting human nature take care of the rest.

“I’ve seen some misinformation that sparked the flames of racist isolationists: ‘Why don’t we ban all Chinese in America? Why don’t we round them up?’ “Said Bergstrom. “These accounts don’t try to do anything about the corona virus, they make people more afraid of their neighbors or other countries.”

Social media infrastructure for disseminating disinformation has reached a new dimension since the Ebola outbreak in 2016, the last major global epidemic or the US presidential election in 2016, West said, dealing with data science and communication.

“People are more prone to clicks at these events because there is more information and people are not sure who to trust,” said West.

In the past ten years, propagandists have built huge networks of bots and human “troll farms” in which false and chaotic messages can be spread quickly and comprehensively at the push of a button.

Indirect effects of coronavirus on the economy?

Trump’s trade advisor, Navarro, says it shows why the U.S. needs to further expand the onshore pharmaceutical supply chain as China hoarded protective masks for other key export goods. Something similar happened with Oz and UK during the first half of the year … https://t.co/DI2gZ9XTBb

– Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) February 10, 2020

Bad actors are not the only concern. There was misinformation about health fears long before the social media era, said Duncan Watts, a professor of computer science, communications, and economics at the University of Pennsylvania. Inaccurate, dangerous, and inflammatory misinformation, due to the outbreak of the Spanish flu in 1918, has spread slightly thanks to human impulses.

“In a competition between someone who says it’s complicated and we don’t know the answer, and someone who says we know what to do, the other person will get more and more attention – even if we know that this is not the case – because it’s simple, appealing, and actionable, “said Watts.

Bad information that overly simplifies causes, responses, or remedies is often too tempting to be ignored or passed on to others. Watts and other researchers compared it to much of the way misinformation spreads across the anti-vaccine community: confusion about what leads to conditions like autism and the desire for an easy-to-fight culprit. If you are looking not only for causes, but also for solutions, you can create a recipe for a disaster.

Bergstrom said that much misinformation about the corona virus amounts to an old-fashioned, organic rumor spread.

“They are people who want to know, who want to take care of their friends, who want to keep people secret and who want information first,” he said. “And it’s frustrating when responsible media say, ‘Look, we don’t know the answers yet.’ “

West said an important part of the misinformation on social media was that people would be tempted to use their own social capital to spread it. Someone may not believe a story from a random Twitter account, but they can bite if their roommate or brother-in-law shares it.

“Yes, bots are involved, but ultimately it is we who send out this misinformation,” West said. Corrections, if they are made at all, never travel that far. “It is … easy to create misinformation, but it is difficult to remove it.”

The involvement of malicious agitators and the fallibility of well-meaning people have made it difficult to contain misinformation. Experts said sources like the World Health Organization or disease control and prevention centers have better information than an unknown foreign website or social media account. Trade magazines like that New England Journal of Medicineremain the gold standard for scientific research – although even these sources have published rude information in a hurry to report. When it comes to checking news or social media accounts, they recommend sticking to sources that have health, science and international reporting track records.

In some cases, said Bergstrom, the best way to avoid falling prey to or spreading misinformation is to combat the urge to stay up to date with any incremental development.

“We all do this: if we are worried about something, the solution is to dig deeper and find newer information that is an hour later. And that is not always useful,” he said.

Over-correcting and hiding all information is also not a foolproof plan, said West, his colleague.

“We have to go back to the gatekeepers we trusted before,” he said. “Otherwise, it can all be bad that we arouse even more suspicion by saying: ‘It’s all messed up. You can’t trust anything.’ “