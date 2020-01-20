Corona virus spreads to Beijing as China confirms 139 new cases over the weekend

China has reported 139 new cases of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus, including a third death when the outbreak spread beyond the city where the virus was first identified.

Beijing health officials confirmed two cases of the new corona virus on Monday, while authorities in Guangdong reported a case in Shenzhen – the authorities’ first confirmation that the mysterious virus has spread domestically beyond downtown Wuhan. According to authorities, all three patients are said to have visited Wuhan.

The Wuhan City Health Commission announced Monday that 136 new patients were diagnosed on Saturday and Sunday. Of these, one died from the aftermath of the virus, two were in critical condition and 33 were in serious condition, the authorities said.

The new cases have increased the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in China to 201, a significant increase from 62 reported over the weekend.

Local authorities have also started to report suspected infections. On Monday morning, health officials in Shenzhen, across the Hong Kong border, said they were monitoring eight patients who were quarantined for treatment. In the coastal province of Zhejiang, authorities reported five suspected cases that Wuhan visited.

The spread of the outbreak is noticeable as the country prepares for Lunar New Year holidays later this week. On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there was evidence of “restricted human-to-human transmission of the new virus” that raised fears of a major regional outbreak. During the holidays, hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country and overseas.

Last week, three cases were found outside of China – two in Thailand and one in Japan. All cases have been linked to Wuhan. South Korea also confirmed its first case of the virus on Monday.

According to the South Korean Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC), a 35-year-old Chinese woman was discovered by temperature testing when she arrived at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in Wuhan on Sunday. It has been quarantined and is in a stable condition.

The woman from Wuhan planned to vacation with five other people in South Korea and Japan. She said she had a fever and muscle pain on Saturday, and a doctor in Wuhan prescribed a refrigerant for her, according to the CDC.

An estimated 7 million Chinese traveled overseas during the New Year season last year. “I believe Chinese tourists will bring the virus to many other countries in Asia in the coming days as they travel overseas during the New Year holidays,” said Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, respiratory disease expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong told CNN Monday.

The outbreak of pneumonia occurred last month in Wuhan, the largest city in central China and a major transportation hub. Officials in China have linked the viral infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan that has been closed since January 1 to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Chinese scientists identified the pathogen on January 8 as a new strain of coronavirus in the same family of fatally severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

While the new virus had no mortality rates like SARS, which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic in Asia in 2002 and 2003, a new Imperial College London study suggests that the number of infections in Wuhan is likely to be has been greatly underestimated.

“The detection of three cases outside of China is worrying. Based on flight and population data, we calculate that a person infected in Wuhan is only 1 in 574 likely to travel overseas before seeking medical help. This implies that there have been over 1,700 cases in Wuhan to date, ”Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told CNN.

On Friday, the U.S. disease control and prevention centers announced that three U.S. airports – in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles – would screen passengers arriving from Wuhan for signs of the new virus.

In Wuhan, infrared thermometers have been installed at the airport, train stations, bus stops, and passenger piers since January 14 to measure the temperature of passengers leaving the city daily on Sundays.

The measures were not imposed until five weeks after the outbreak, when countless passengers had left the city without control.

