Corona virus super spreader Steve Walsh speaks out

The story of a traveling British entrepreneur who appears to have passed the coronavirus on to the British in at least three countries has raised concerns about a “super spreader” that could play an overwhelming role in the transmission of the infection.

A British citizen may have inadvertently transmitted the pneumonia-like virus to at least 11 people while traveling from Singapore to France, Switzerland and England. Infected Britons in England, France and Spain have probably received the virus from him.

On Tuesday, the businessman was identified as Steve Walsh, a project manager for Servomex, a gas analysis company. He attended a sales conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore from January 18 to 22, where he was probably infected with the virus.

In a statement to the Washington Post about his employer, Walsh spoke of the other infected people.

“I want to thank the NHS for their help and care. While I am fully recovering, I am thinking of others who have coronavirus,” said Walsh, referring to the UK National Health Service. As soon as he found that he was exposed to a confirmed case, he contacted the health authorities.

People wearing protective face masks walk down a street in Central, the business district of Hong Kong. Photo / AP

“I was advised to go to an isolated room in the hospital despite the lack of symptoms and then isolate myself at home as instructed. When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital, where, as a precaution, I became my family also asked to isolate himself, “he said.

In a separate statement, Servomex said: “We are delighted that Steve Walsh has fully recovered. We continue to support him and his family.

The company added: “We work with health authorities to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and communities, and we wish everyone with the virus a speedy and complete recovery.”

As of Tuesday, China reported more than 1,000 deaths and 41,000 cases of the novel coronavirus as the epidemic continued to worsen. Eight cases were confirmed in the UK.

The coronavirus can spread rapidly among humans, usually through close person-to-person contact and breath droplets. Authorities in the UK and beyond are trying to trace the traces of the entrepreneur from when he infected the virus to when he tested positive in the UK a few days later. He reportedly stopped in Singapore at a French ski resort, got on a flight, was in a pub in his hometown, and possibly went to a medical clinic. The authorities will contact those who may have come into close contact with him.

Researchers say the incubation period for the virus can take up to 14 days.

After leaving Singapore, Walsh visited a chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, a ski area in the French Alps. According to the French Ministry of Health, five British citizens, including a 9-year-old, were also in the chalet and tested for the virus. The Guardian reported that the French authorities had closed two schools the nine-year-old had attended. Six other British nationals were hospitalized for observation.

A passenger wearing a full body suit leaves the Beijing train station when he arrives in Beijing. Photo / AP

On Sunday, French health authorities announced two new cases related to the ski area. “We have learned that two other cases are related to this cluster, two adults – one diagnosed in the UK and the other diagnosed in Mallorca – related to a stay in Les Contamines-Montjoie apartment, “Jerome Salomon, a senior health official said in a televised statement, Reuters reported.

British officials announced Monday that four other people in the UK tested positive for the corona virus. Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, said the “new cases are all known contacts from a previously confirmed British case and the virus has been transmitted in France”.

After spending some time in the chalet in the Alps, Walsh traveled to Geneva, where he caught a flight to Gatwick Airport in London on January 28th. Almost 200 people were on board the aircraft.

EasyJet, a low-cost airline, said that 183 passengers and six crew members were on the flight and that health officials contacted the passengers who were close to the operator.

“Although the risk to others on board the flight is very low, the crew that operated the flight were advised to monitor their health for 14 days since the flight, as recommended by Public Health England,” said a statement from the airline. “The original flight was 13 days ago and none are showing any symptoms.”

Walsh comes from Hove, a town in the Brighton neighborhood. Together, the two places are known as Brighton and Hove.

On Monday, the BBC reported that a Brighton doctor’s office was temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The British authorities had carried out 1,114 tests for the virus by Monday afternoon. Eight came back positive.

Adam Kucharski, epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was “comforting from a control perspective that these cases are related.” In the UK, he said at the moment: “We don’t see five or ten cases where we have no idea where they come from.”

On average, he said, those who are infected could pass the virus on to two people. Since the corona virus is spread through droplets that don’t travel far, it is not uncommon for someone infected with the plane not to pass it on to many or other passengers.