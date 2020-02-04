Corona virus threatens to disrupt eCommerce

divide

divide

Could eCommerce be one of the victims of the corona virus in China, but also far beyond national borders?

For more than a month, consumers have been resilient on a global level – at least until the end of last month.

But caution is beginning to show itself, and vulnerabilities can spread, as mixed comments from conference calls from companies that are a staple of the earnings season on Wall Street demonstrate.

As noted at least initially in relation to earnings-related conference calls related to the epidemic (now pandemic), payment giant Visa and Mastercard were largely healthy.

Let us look at Visa, which announced in its request that the cross-border volume had grown to a constant dollar volume of 8 percent by January 28. In a separate conference call, Mastercard announced that cross-border volume growth had increased by 15 percent by January 21.

Both calls were made at the end of the month, of course, and the data reflect a period well before the corona virus accelerated to new countries.

Overall, the idea that people who are confined to their homes can click and concentrate on what they need (such as supplies) or even make impulse purchases can have some weight.

Start time

However, this can be different with corona virus.

China and the UK are not included in the 8 percent visa list. And as CEO Al Kelly said at the conference call: “Airplanes are stopped both inside and outside of China, and you are probably reading how we do that companies advise their employees to stay at home. Even for the e-commerce world, employees stay (if) at home – who selects goods and sends them? “

Regardless of this, Sachin Mehra, CFO of Mastercard, said about the call for results: “… Fortunately, a decent part of our cross-border entry and exit from China is related to (eCommerce). So it offers a certain level of protection. And we will continue to monitor the environment. It is too early to say at this point how things are going to develop. “

Transport faces headwind

Since these statements were made, the traffic routes seem to be becoming increasingly congested. This means that goods that have already been manufactured or have been or are being ordered are unlikely to arrive at your front door. As we noted in this area, Cathay Pacific, which is also a major cargo carrier for China and Hong Kong, has announced it will cut flights to mainland China by 50 percent by the end of March. UPS had canceled 22 flights to China.

Furthermore, if the supply chains are really disrupted (we are thinking of consumer goods such as technical or pharmaceutical products), this can lead to the inventory in the pipeline stagnating and it will take a while for the new inventory to reach the end customers, and then the new demand to put these systems back into operation.

The South China Morning Post reports that Caixin Manufacturing’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which the paper defines as the “survey of small private producers in China”, was 51.1 in January. A value over 50 means growth. However, the survey was conducted before the virus was announced – and the latest level is the lowest in five months.

Then there is the double chaos of stocks slumping in China. By then, stocks in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets had declined by up to 9 percent. This was the worst day in almost five years. If this decline continues, the “prosperity effect” and propensity to spend online (e-commerce is around $ 2 trillion) will be felt – especially in an already slowing economy.

