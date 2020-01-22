Corona Virus: What Canadians Need to Know

What we currently know

The new corona virus – also known as the 2019 nCoV–that is said to have jumped from animals to humans in Wuhan, China is now spreading among humans. It has officially infected nearly 300 people, most of whom are hospitalized in and around Wuhan.

The virus is said to have killed six people so far.

Cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and as of Tuesday in the United States. People suspected of being infected with the virus are in quarantine in Australia and the Philippines, where the authorities are waiting for the test results.

No cases have been reported or suspected in Canada, but this could change quickly as the virus incubates approximately 10 days before symptoms appear.

What is 2019 Ncov?

2019-nCoV, a coronavirus strain, was first detected in mid-December in people in Wuhan, China, among a group of people who showed up in the hospital with cough, difficulty breathing, and fever. Originally, all cases were due to a fish and meat market in Wuhan that sold live animals. This led the authorities to the conclusion that the virus has jumped from animal to human, although it is not clear which species is responsible for the outbreak.

Corona viruses are common in animals and occasionally spread to humans. Most of us had a corona virus without noticing it, as they are usually no more annoying than a cold. However, some strains of coronavirus can be fatal, and infants and the elderly are most at risk of death. The SARS corona virus claimed 8,098 deaths worldwide in 2003 and the MERS corona virus has claimed more than 858 deaths in sporadic outbreaks since 2012.

Why did it cause a global health crisis?

In the early days of the virus, 2019-nCoV appeared to affect only those who touched or consumed animals sold on the market, which means that it would be easy to contain.

However, China confirmed yesterday that people have become infected who have not visited the Wuhan market or consumed food bought there. This means that the virus is now spreading from person to person.

What is not known is how easily it can spread. However, health authorities are concerned about how quickly the number of confirmed cases is increasing. Five days ago, 40 cases were known in China. As of the afternoon of January 21, there were approximately 275 cases and census. Given the long incubation period, there may be many more people with no symptoms yet. Some epidemiologists estimate that the actual number of cases could be 2,000.

Could it be another SARS?



In terms of deaths, SARS killed approximately 10 percent of those infected, and 44 of the deaths were Canadian. Given that only around two percent of those who have been classified as infected have died so far, officials do not consider 2019-nCoV to be as deadly as SARS. But that could change. Most patients suffering from nCoV 2019 are still in the hospital and are not yet clear.

The good news is that SARS has not spread to communities as quickly as the flu. Instead, the spread was largely restricted to hospitals and was restrictable once the authorities knew what they were dealing with and introduced screening, testing and quarantine procedures. With SARS, the virus was only identified in the middle of the outbreak, so the authorities can prepare for it much earlier this time. In addition, the pandemic control protocols that were developed during ongoing operations in 2003 are widely used this time.

What are the health authorities doing about it?



Officials have already developed a diagnostic test for the new virus. Authorities at major Canadian airports are currently interviewing travelers about their recent trips, and those who have traveled to central China are asked about symptoms. Efforts could escalate in the coming days. At several major US airports, for example, the authorities are checking the temperatures of travelers from Wuhan.

Hospitals are also on the alert. Frontline personnel were directed to question patients with symptoms of the respiratory virus about their previous trips and to quarantine all suspected cases.

Was it found in Canada?

2019-nCoV has not yet been found in Canada. However, given the rate of spread of the virus, authorities expect cases to occur.



What can you do to avoid this?

There is currently no vaccine available to protect you from human coronavirus infection and antibiotics do not work against viruses.

According to the Canadian authorities, 2019-nCoV is a “low risk”. However, it is a good idea to take extra precautions if you are in close contact with others at an airport, hospital or subway. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommend that you wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.