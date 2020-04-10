Coronabonds and Cancellation of Debt-Nazi War Debts Fuel Debate Around $ 540B EU Pandemic Relief Deal

An agreement reached late Thursday will open $ 543 billion (€ 500 billion) in EU support for countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic, revealing through a fiscal gap a deep response block between north and south members facing the financial crisis.

Finance ministers from all blocks reached an agreement during a video conference call when Germany, Austria and the Netherlands demanded greater scrutiny from struggling member states that might benefit from credit lines under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the responsible agency for financial assistance for the Eurozone countries.

The deal pitted Germany against Italy, rich versus poor, and caused a scourge on how or whether an economic zone could share financial risk.

Earlier this month, Carlo Calenda, Italy’s former minister and permanent deputy to the European Union, issued a full-page ad in the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, attacking Dutch support for German resistance to coronabonds.

The ad said the reluctance reminded of the cancellation of Europe’s Nazi war debt, from which Italy also benefited after the Second World War.

“Germany will never be able to pay for it,” read the ad, signed by Calenda. “Your place is with European institutions, values ​​of freedom and solidarity. Not following small national egoism.”

Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri.

Pictures of Antonio Masiello / Getty

At the core of the negation are coronabonds, a measure of aid championed by Italy and Spain which will provide access to cheaper credit lines. The credit line, which will involve bloc countries that borrow at common interest rates from markets used by 19 member countries, is opposed by the governments of the Netherlands, Germany, Finland and Austria.

The opposition depends on the joint responsibility of the debt created, making loans more expensive for rich countries like Germany, which currently borrow at negative rates.

“We have put on the table of the European Council a recovery fund that enables the issuance of joint debt,” Roberto Gualtieri, Italy’s economic and finance minister, told reporters. “Off the table are any conditions for using the European Stability Mechanism financing. Now it is up to the leaders to make the right decision.”

The deal came a day after Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte, whose country has witnessed more than 18,000 deaths caused by new coronaviruses and since March became the center of a European pandemic, warned that relations within the bloc were at risk of collapse.

“This is a big challenge for European existence,” he told the BBC. “If Europe fails to produce adequate monetary and financial policies for the biggest challenges since the second world war, not only Italians but Europeans will be very disappointed.”

Italy and Spain accepted the postponement of the coronabond recovery fund agreement, which will be submitted to the heads of member states at a future summit.

