Coronation Street embodies a new actor in the story of Aadi when his son Dev changes his face

Next week, Coronation Street fans will take double photos on the screen when teenager Aadi Alahan looks different than we are used to.

Soap again thrown the actor at the young hero, and he will for the first time appear in a new role in the scenes in which photos of his sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) circulate after going topless for the boy he likes, Corey, on a video camera.

Zennon Ditchett has played in Aadi since 2009 and has now decided to leave the program to focus on his studies at Level A.

Now Ashy’s twin will be played by Manchester actor Adam Adam Hussain, who will play the role for the first time on Wednesday, April 15.

Adam joins the show when the Alahan twins are at the center of an important new story exploring the destructive harm caused by “sexing.”

After re-establishing relationship with Corey, Ash sends him video material and is devastated when he is sent to all friends and ends on the Internet.

Aadi is ready to try to protect her sister, but is unable to stop Ash’s reputation damage when she tries to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Adam, who previously played roles in “Gulf,” “Fertile Crescent,” and “Ansentia,” said, “I’m excited about playing the role of Aadi, putting my own turn on him as the hero engages in a new important story. I was already a good friend of Tanishi Gorey before I went out into the street, which helps to show my brother and sister’s bond.

“Everyone on Coronation Street was so hospitable, welcoming me to their family and treating me like their own. I have always associated Coronation Street with my family and community, which is so important at the moment.

“After filming the beginning of this story, before we had to stop production, I look forward to coming back as part of an amazing team that provides entertainment and joy on the screens of viewers across the country.”

