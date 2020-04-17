Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey reveals aggression against Ash

(Photo: ITV)

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) may just be a teenager in love on Coronation Street – but she will find herself in a scary situation after sending naked recordings to her new boyfriend Corey online.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays her, explained: “She’s really in him, she went to get Amy at first, but then he turned to Asha, so I think that makes him want to prove himself even more. He wants to make sure it’s her and strengthen their relationship.

“She is a bit nervous, but I think she trusts him, she feels that this could be the next step in their relationship and it will almost solidify. Of course, he is nervous about it, but he is not completely misunderstood either. “

However, when she realizes the malicious act in which the images circulate, her world begins to fall apart …

Tanisha continued: “Her first feeling is that her life is ruined, but over time it is a shock why she would do this to me. This is a deep betrayal of someone she trusted so much, because in her eyes the only person who could do it was Corey, so all guns are burning for him. It’s absolute despair, shock and disgrace, the fact that everyone at the party knew and saw it before it hit hard. “

Tanisha is pleased to be able to handle this problem – as a teenager she met in real life and is aware of it.

She shared: “I happened to several people that I knew several times when I was in high school and watching them was awful. Everyone saw it, but when the police came to school, everyone saw how it happens and how serious it is. Nobody should ever go through this and that’s why it’s great to shed light on this problem.

“The point is, in these applications, people think that when something was sent and it disappeared a few seconds later, it’s not like the recipient can save everything. My advice is that if you don’t want to worry about something getting out, don’t do it at all.

“You never really know who else is looking at this phone, who else can be with that person on the other side of the camera. Just don’t put yourself in this position.

“I’m glad to be responsible for highlighting something that is so important. I want to do it fairly and make sure that it is presented in the right way, in the society we live in, it happens to someone every day, and people need to see what can happen and what the worst case scenario can do to someone. “

