Coronavirus: 11th case of American virus from China confirmed in California

BEIJING – Two other cases of new coronavirus from central China have been confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control reported on Sunday.

The cases, confirmed in San Benito County, bring the US total to 11. The sick are husband and wife and both are 57 years old.

The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the epidemic that started in December – but the wife did not. It is also the second case of person-to-person transmission in the United States. Neither patient has been hospitalized and is isolated at home

Another case was confirmed in California on Sunday, the second found in Santa Clara County, but health officials said it was unrelated to the first.

The infected person is a woman who recently visited Wuhan. The woman, who visited her family in the United States from China, was never sick enough to be hospitalized, but was isolated. His family is also isolated.

This is the sixth case reported in California. Other cases in the United States have been reported in Illinois (2), Massachusetts (1), Washington (1) and Arizona (1).

The first person-to-person spread of the new virus was confirmed Thursday in Chicago. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who fell ill with the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

The US State Department has issued a “do not travel” warning to China as concerns over the coronavirus epidemic grow, and the World Health Organization has declared the epidemic a global emergency.

The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has exceeded 14,550, the vast majority of them in China. The first death outside of China was reported Sunday in the Philippines.

There is no immediate threat to the general public.

